That brings me to one thing I don’t like about the Anything Cradle. You really don’t want weight to be out in front of your bar. It makes steering awkward, and magnifies that weight’s effects on your suspension. It’s why the goal in many bags is to keep everything as close to the steering axis as possible. But the Anything Cradle has its own way of dealing with that. I ran mine angled down, which tucked it in a little closer to the frame and also a little lower to keep the side-to-side sway to a minimum. The trick is to make sure there’s plenty of clearance for the front tire at fork bottom-out. But that relates to another feature of the Anything Cradle. It’s held on with bolts, not straps. It will stay put wherever you put it. It does have an eight-pound maximum capacity, which falls short of many self-contained hanging bags. It’s best used for bulky light-weight items. I have a compression bag that perfectly fits my sleeping bag, an air mattress and a minimal bivvy sack. I unpack and pack it all at once, and all in the same small space. The whole kit weighs about 5 pounds, which I think is the perfect balance. It would throw me off slightly if I ever was twitching my bars back and forth in a slow tech section, but I never felt it at speed. I do tend to up my fork preload a few PSI, but I do that whenever I’m carrying several extra pounds.