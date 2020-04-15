Bikepacking does not have to be an all-or-nothing ordeal. The image you have in your head is probably under the “all” category. Custom front-triangle bag, enormous duffle behind the saddle, and what I’d guess looks like River Phoenix’s sleeping bag from “Stand by Me” strapped to the handlebars. Some of us see that setup and are inspired to go on an adventure. But when most of us see it, we just think there’s got to be an easier way to see a dead body.

That’s why you don’t have to go all-in. An overnight out-and-back once in a while is perfect. But even one night’s worth of supplies is a lot for a single backpack to carry. Face it, it’s going to be more pleasure cruise than shred fest, so comfort is key. Putting your entire camping setup on your back is not comfortable.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It