Tested: Rapidpure Scout In-Line Filter

I’m new to this whole water filter thing. I’m not into thru-hiking or over-landing or any other preposition-hyphen-gerund activity. But I am into traveling light. It takes a special occasion for me to wear a full-sized pack. My local mountain trails are punctuated by deep, wet canyons that tend to flow the entire summer. So, for the past couple years, I’ve carried a cheap Sawyer water filter and the accompanying cheap plastic reservoir. While stopping in those canyons, I’ll fill the reservoir, carefully push it through the filter into my bottle, take a few pulls off it myself, and repeat until my thirst is quenched and my canteen is stocked. It gets the job done, but the procedure has all the elegance of a home-schooled third-grader’s chemistry experiment. That Sawyer filter could plug right into the hose of my 1-liter hydration hip-pack, but the effort it takes to suck out a day’s worth of water is enough to give me a tongue cramp.

Photo Credit: Travis Engel

Although it felt like a risk to switch to a brand whose name literally puts speed first and filtration second, Rapidpure made a compelling case for trying something new. Common throughout the brand’s bottle, straw, gravity and in-line models is a unique filter that, instead of relying on the size of its pores to filter out impurities, uses a process called electroadsorbtion. That’s not a typo, by the way. ABsorption is what we’re more familiar with. It’s when one substance takes up particles of another substance within itself. ADsorption is when that substance takes up those particles on its surface. The electro part refers to the positive ionic charge that the filter material itself takes on when wet. That allows it to attract and trap bacteria, viruses and parasites which have a negative ionic charge. I remember from science class that, when certain molecules lose an electron, they become positive ions. When they gain an electron, they become negative. I have no further experience to aid me in checking Rapidpure’s claims, and those claims are bold. Rapidpure says its filters catch viruses, chemicals and heavy metals, which traditional filters do not. The number “99.99%” is mentioned and “leading water filters” are put down as sub-standard. I didn’t come into this review knowing the ionic charge of the impurities in the water on my trails. This isn’t like criticizing fork offsets or leverage curves. I can only trust what they tell me and hope it works. And because I haven’t caught a stomach bug after a month and a half of use in the mountains above Los Angeles, I say it works.

Photo Credit: Travis Engel

But what sets it apart is how quickly it works. Because the material’s electronic charge is so powerful in capturing impurities, the material itself doesn’t have to be as dense and can allow more water to flow more quickly. I tested the Scout in-line filter attached to the one-liter bladder in my hip pack. That’s how I drank my water. No secondary bottle or extra step. And of course, it took more effort than drinking through an unfiltered hose, but it didn’t really take more time. I don’t like to sip when I’m hydrating. I want to get it done and get my hand back to the bar and my lips back to a tortured grimace. With the Rapidpure, I was able to do just that. Really, the name says it all.

Photo Credit: Travis Engel

But there is a catch, and the most obvious one is how big the thing is. My Sawyer filter is about the size of a Snickers bar. The Rapidpure filter is about the size of a small avocado. And on top of that, it fills with water while you’re using it. That makes it heavy. It’s generally recommended to keep in-line filters out near the bite valve to help avoid kinks and, especially in this case, to save space in your pack. But it made stowing it pretty complicated. I tried a few configurations before I found one that wasn’t distracting, but just barely.

Photo Credit: Travis Engel

Also, because it isn’t just a mechanical filter, but an ionic one, you don’t clean it through backflushing. You use it until it stops working (which you’ll notice when it gets hard to drink through) and then you replace the filter itself. The Scout in-line filter kit goes for $30, and the replaceable filter component goes for $18. It’s about the size of an avocado pit and, depending largely on the water you’re filtering, will filter up to 200 gallons before it needs replacing. Compare that to the Sawyer, which could potentially filter thousands of gallons and still not need replacing if well taken care of. It puts the Scout in a higher-performance if less economical category. For the second half of those 200 gallons, it’s probably safer to keep a spare filter with on rides. Changing the filter is easy. A quarter turn on the filter body opens it up and, incidentally, allows for easy use as a straw if the need arises. Pull the filter out with your fingers, plug the new one in, and re-attach.

I’ve only just started carrying a spare filter, and I’ve gotten used to having it in my essentials. I’ve also gotten used to the extra size and weight of a full Scout filter on the end of my hose. And most importantly, I’ve gotten used to the simplicity of just dipping my hydration bladder in the creek and going on my way. It’s quicker and more convenient, but somehow feels closer to drinking straight from the stream. Like I’m a more intimate part of the woods that surround me. You know, maybe I do have it in me to be a thru-hiker.