Tested: POC Kortal Race MIPS

Unfortunately, I have rung my bell quite a few times, and I know firsthand how important it is to protect its contents. This leads me to seek out the best helmets on the market without a brand bias or allegiance. I look for what will fit my head best and offer the best protection for my riding tendencies, and POC helmets have always been a reliable choice for my tender melon. These are my thoughts and opinions about the POC Kortal Race MIPS and why I think this should be a serious consideration for anyone looking for premium protection while on the trail.

The POC Kortal Race MIPS is the pinnacle of half-shell protection from the Swedish pioneers in protective gear. It features subtle yet impressive tech borrowed from the brand's snow gear, which helps keep riders safe and protected in the event of a crash. But more than just the subtlety of these features make this a great helmet. I’ll be honest and admit to the slight influence of vanity when it comes to helmet choice, and I personally love the look of POC helmets, although I know a few won't agree with my perspective.

Impressions

The visuals are striking, but my appreciation for this helmet is attributed to the clever features that are packed into its lightweight chassis. The bridge of the helmet uses an Aramid fiber to reinforce the shell from punctures from rocks or branches. This high-tech fiber has applications in aerospace and military developments like body armor and marine hull reinforcements, so it can likely take whatever punishment mountain bikers can dish out.

Technology

The Kortal uses the latest MIPS Integra system to reduce the damage caused by rotational impacts by separating the helmet shell from the rider's noggin. This latest advancement in MIPS has replaced Shearing Pads INside (SPIN) for a few good reasons. The SPIN technology that POC was previously using in its helmets provided similar rotational impact protection as MIPS but did so with POC’s own gel pads without the ventilation hindrance that often came with an MIPS liner. The MIPS Integra integrated into the Kortal Race MIPS is a clever and almost visually undetectable presence that offers bolstered rotational protection upon impact while retaining the impeccable fit that POC helmets are known for without sacrificing ventilation.

The Kortal has generous ventilation and a small window to peep the Aramid fiber bridge. Photo: Deven McCoy

Ventilation is key for me when looking at a helmet, but I don’t want to give up on safety features, and this Kortal Race MIPS lets me have my cake and eat it. With massive vents throughout the helmet and a thoughtful strap for goggles, I won't ever need to worry about obstructing airflow or overheating. Speaking of overheating, anyone who runs warm will know the frustrations of climbing with sunglasses on, and the designers at POC have considered that when creating this helmet. With an easy stash spot for eyewear on the front of the helmet, it's a breeze to stow eyewear during moments of perspiration.

Despite its lightweight frame and sleek design, the Kortal Race MIPS has some unassuming technology built in. Although these features might be unnecessary to some riders, knowing they are there is comforting. Featuring a RECCO reflector and a Twiceme NFC Medical ID chip, the Kortal has your back even if you’re out on a solo ride when disaster strikes. The Twiceme chip allows you to load your medical history and emergency contacts to this chip so first responders can retrieve details even if you are unresponsive. All these safety features, paired with the Aramid fiber bridge, superbly extended protection zones on the back of the head, and a break-away visor, make for a confidence-inspiring helmet that looks rather dashing. Furthermore, the Kortal Race MIPS has been developed for use with e-bikes, and meets the Dutch NTA 8776 e-bike helmet standard.

A pop of unnaturally bright color in the winter. Photo: AJ Welsh

Glasses tucked up and away for the long climbs. Photo: Deven McCoy

Fit and Price

From a fit perspective, the Kortal Race MIPS might not be for everyone. As with most POC helmets, it tends towards the oval side, which works for me without issue. However, if you have a rounder head, there could be noticeable pressure in the front and back of the helmet during rides. The 360-fit dial integrated into the MIPS system does have a wide range of adjustability for both depth and circumference, but it is still best to go off the size guide from POC to determine what will fit your head the best.

At the end of the day, a helmet only works if you wear it, and you won’t want to wear something if it doesn't look good; thankfully, the Kortal Race MIPS is available in various colors to suit your personal style. I love the aesthetics of the Kortal; it fits my head perfectly, vents wonderfully, and is packed with tech to help keep my thinker thinking if things go south. It’s also no secret that the Kortal Race MIPS is one of the more expensive helmets on the market, with an MSRP of $280 USD, which is no small sum for the average rider, but for a piece of equipment that can save your life, I don’t think anyone should pinch pennies when helmet shopping.

You can explore all the POC Kortal Race MIPS options and other helmets at POC.com.