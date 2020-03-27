Patagonia can be a polarizing brand. Those with a permanent chip on their shoulder refer to it as Patagucci. Those without the chip may do so too. But that sneering, rich-man smug fog may be fading.

We’re in not just the dawn, but the coming of age of sustainability. If you’re cool today, you do things in an eco-friendly manner. It used to be the opposite. And if you care about sustainability, then it’s hard not to like Patagonia—from being fearless about protecting lands to using recycled fabrics, ensuring Fair-Trade-Certified facilities and the brand’s Ironclad Guarantee, making sure customers not only like the product but can get it repaired at a free or reasonable price for the product’s lifetime, and Patagonia does its best to extend that lifetime.

Enough of the soap box. This is a brand you either like or don’t and this is a baggy short review, not a brand review.