Tested: Hollywood Racks CrossTrack

The market for no-frame-contact bike racks has been booming as bike design evolves and e-bikes grow in popularity. Hollywood Racks has recently joined in on the fun with its CrossTrack system, which offers many features at a reasonably affordable price point. While Hollywood Racks is clearly not the first name in mountain biking hitch racks, this CrossTrack is a serious contender and the brand's first foray into frameless contact style racks. I have been living with the rack for the last few weeks and was pleasantly surprised with its form and functionality, save for a few minor issues.

The CrossTrack arrived unassembled except for the more complex actuating arms that secure the wheels. I don’t mind putting stuff together out of a box, and the assembly was incredibly straightforward for the CrossTrack. Looking back, it might have been too easy for me, but I also love assembling things, and this was no PG Gunpla Kit. The instructions were unambiguous, and there is even a supporting video on their website to walk through the process if you don’t feel like keeping track of the manual that comes in the box. Only a few things need serious attention, and the rack ships with all the tools required to put it together and attach it to your vehicle. The instructions advise attaching it to a hitch before assembly, and the rack will ship with a 2” hitch sleeve, but all you need to do to adapt this to a 1.25” hitch is remove the sleeve with the supplied Allen keys.

Once assembled, the function of the rack is pretty intuitive for securing bikes and collapsing the rack when not in use. I have used racks in the past that had some unclear methods of operation, so the well-marked interaction points on the CrossTrack go a long way for those who might not be super familiar with this rack design. The CrossTrack does a great job guiding new users, and the mechanisms require very little force to activate unless they are subjected to dirty bike runoff or, in my recent experience, ice. The actual motions of pressing the button to release the wheel trays can be awkward, though, and bikes tend to fall if you aren't holding them as you release the wheels, which I found would require three arms.

I don't like to drive to the trailhead and avoid it as much as possible, but the Crosstrak was an excellent companion on a recent road trip as soon as I addressed the whistling. Photo: Deven McCoy

The CrossTrack is rated for a max weight of 66 lbs per bike, which is more than enough for most every mountain bike on the market, including a lot of e-mountain bikes. Hollywood even has a loading and unloading ramp for increased accessibility for e-bikes near that maximum weight limit. When loaded up, bikes are secure, and the rack overall feels incredibly solid thanks to the no-wobble system. Although this anti-sway mechanism is pretty rudimentary, it works great for 2” hitches but is not needed (or compatible) with a 1.25” hitch receiver. Furthering the security, the CrossTrack ships with a security lock for the hitch and a pretty robust cable lock with matching keys.

The footprint on the rear of the vehicle isn’t the smallest on the market, with 1UP and Quickr Stuff taking the cake with their minimal and lightweight options. That being said, the CrossTrack is no beefcake. The 2-bike option weighs just 58 lbs, which is only a few pounds more than the equivalent of more prominent brands in the space. However, this 2-bike option from Hollywood Racks will only cost you $749.99. This is a considerable saving compared to familiar racks on the market that share a similar design, which are closer to $1,000.

Overall, the rack feels good, and I have not noticed any significant wobble or play, which can be very noticeable and noisy on some racks. The CrossTrack ships with an adaptor sleeve for a 2” hitch, which can be removed for 1.25” hitches. The included stabilizer plate is incompatible with 1.25” hitches, which is fine. During testing, I did not feel the need to stabilize the rack in a 1.25” hitch receiver.

I have been using this rack to haul a selection of bikes, from gravel to e-MTBs, and it hasn’t given me many reasons to fault its design or construction yet. As we head into winter, the conditions it is subjected to are getting worse every day, and I’ll be curious to see how it holds up to the detritus that sheds off after particularly messy rides or is kicked up on fire roads, especially since this rack comes from a brand based in California.

The arms of the CrossTrack are robust, but the gap on the sliders is pretty wide. Photo: Deven McCoy

So far, the primary issue that has risen while testing the CrossTrack has been the sliding mechanism on the arms. As debris sheds off bikes, it tends to gather in the tracks, resulting in an incredibly gritty feeling when actuating the retaining arms. I have also noticed a very distinct whistle coming from the rack while driving with a bike, and the culprit is clearly the holes used to adjust wheel size on the racks retaining arms for the wheels. This problem only persists when bikes with a large wheelbase (max wheelbase of 52”) are loaded onto the rack, which puts the arms right in the turbulent wind - a bit of tape solved the issue, though.

The wheel chucks are helpful in loading and unloading Photo: Deven McCoy

Likes:

Pricepoint

Weight

Assembly

Tilt modes

Limited lifetime warranty

Dislikes:

Road noise

Clunky interface depending on the bikes loaded

Worried about the longevity of rails and other components

Lack of readily available spare parts (as of right now)

Details

Single Bike MSRP: $399.99

Two Bike MSRP: $749.99 (tested)

Frameless contact points

Front handle pull mechanism

Front-wheel block

No-wobble hitch tightening system: eliminates slack between the receiver hitch and the rack without the use of any tools (2" Hitch only)

Easy access folding and tilting: easily fold the rack against the car when not in use or tilt down with the front pull handle

Locking hitch pin with keyed alike 8' security cable

Accessories (sold separately): Ramp, LED light bar, wheel locks, and wheel size adjuster knobs

For 1.25" and 2" hitches

Max weight: 66 pounds per bike

Max tire width: 4"

Max wheelbase: 52"

Weights: CrossTrack 1 – 46lbs | CrossTrack 2 – 58lbs

