It wasn’t all that long ago when Giant would have had no business entering the high-end light game. In fact, neither would Bontrager, Serfas, Hope or pretty much anyone who wasn’t focused exclusively on the then quickly advancing world of light technology. Now, the field is wide, the value is high and the competition is fierce. That’s why, this spring, Giant revamped its headlights, introducing the Recon lineup. Recon’s fit, finish and function is at least on par with self-contained lights from brands who do nothing but, so we asked for a couple to test. Giant sent us the whole shebang, which includes a 500-, 700-, 900- and 1600-lumen model. I’ve been mixing and matching ever since, and I couldn’t pick just one, so I figured I’d cover my experience with the lot of them, on handlebar, helmet and both.
The 900- and 1600-lumen Recon lights feature Giant’s SpeedBeam tech, which pairs with a mechanical speed sensor to adjust light according to your current speed, but it’s much more of a road/gravel feature, and few, if any, mountain bikers are going to use the hardware necessary to take advantage of it, so I didn’t test that feature. Those models can also adjust to react to fading ambient light, but that’s also more of a road-oriented feature. I kept it simple and picked which ones helped me see best and how.
Bible Review: Trek Fuel EX 9.9
Prim, proper and an absolute ripper
Unboxing: YT, Canyon and Commencal
Who wore their cardboard best?
Nine Ways Mountain Biking Became More Accessible This Decade
All were always welcome, now maybe all will come in
The Most Influential Bikes of the Decade
Rides that changed the way we ride
Sound off in the comments below!