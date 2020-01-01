Recon 1600 – $126

Recon 1600: This is one of those lights that slaps two bulbs together, measures the output of each, and then prints that number on the label. And given the way that lumens are calculated, that’s technically accurate. At a specific distance and on a specific amount of surface area, there’s no perceivable difference between one 1600-lumen bulb and two 800-lumen bulbs. At least, that is, if they’re properly focused. Focus is a big part of what the Recon lights are about. There’s a clearly defined line between the light’s focal point and the flood area around it. That focused area is significantly larger on the Recon 1600 than the rest of the lineup. Given the fact that I never found myself on a trail fast enough or straight enough to out-ride the 1600 when at full power, the wider spread was welcomed.



Speaking of full power, the area outside that focal point is brighter as well, but it needs to be at full power to guide me around turns without the help of a helmet light. This was the only light that I was comfortable using on my handlebar on its own. That setup offers the contrast benefits of a light source that’s lower to the ground, and the trail never felt like it got 'washed out' like an overpowered helmet light can sometimes do.



Using all of its 1600 lumens, Giant promises it will last 90 minutes. Each of the modes that I tested until empty lasted slightly longer than Giant claimed. Varying amounts longer, but enough that you can trust what Giant claims. If run time is a concern, the 1600 has a beefy battery to match the beefy light output. If you’re not on a trail twisty enough to want the brightest setting, you can milk a lot of hours from its already pretty bright low settings. As long as you leave the house with it fully charged, the Recon 1600 is its own back-up light. And with 20 percent left, the button will start to flash. I appreciated that over the more common switch from green to red used by most brands because I, like one in three men, am colorblind. The thin line around the power button doesn’t give me enough information to tell the difference between green and red, so flashing makes it simple.



The Recon 1600 is almost twice the weight of the 700 and 900. Adding nearly a quarter pound is most worth it if you picture yourself wanting to go without a helmet light, but if you plan on doubling up, I think the extra weight and cost don’t justify the extra brightness, but if you’re running it on its own, it’s well worth it.