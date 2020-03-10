If the Balance was just an update, the ONE.2 is a total rebuild. The Jedi used to be Canfield’s flagship DH bike, and it was dedicated to DH. That was an idler-driven, rearward-axle-path number-plate holder that was big on speed, but was about as impractical as any downhill sled. The ONE.2, on the other hand, reflects everything Canfield has learned in developing its CBF linkage. That means, without the need for a rearward axle path, it is incredibly supple, but also pedals incredibly calmly. So much so, that Canfield decided to give it a 76-degree seat tube angle, measured with the stock 203-millimeter Öhlins dual-crown fork. And that seat tube has far deeper insertion than most DH bikes, allowing for the use of a dropper post. Or, you can under-stroke the shock and put on a 180-millimeter fork and get a modern freeride monster. We’ve been saying it all year, but no bike is better proof that freeride is back.