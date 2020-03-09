7idp is taking a unique approach to the lightweight full-face helmet. Met, Fox, Troy Lee, and IXS have made the news recently by producing full-face helmets that are a sort of hybrid. They’re in the shape of a full-face helmet, but have components of trail helmets. Things like simple plastic buckles or adjustable retention harnesses at the base of the rear of the helmet. But what helps save the most weight is the in-molded plastic shell. Until the enduro full-face trend hit, existing options had a relatively thick outer shell, usually made of either carbon fiber, fiberglass or some sort of plastic. It helps the EPS foam maintain its integrity in a severe crash, and keeps sharp rocks from piercing deep into the helmet. But it’s heavy, so they’re never going to make for a helmet as light as helmets using in-molded shells. But they can come close. That’s what 7idp has done with its three hew helmets launching later this spring called Project.23. 7idp will offer a carbon, a fiberglass and an ABS plastic shell version of the Project 23. Details are sparse at the moment, but the ABS plastic version will weigh 850 grams. For reference, the TLD Stage is 700 grams. Also for reference, the Project.23 ABS helmet is expected to go for $150, exactly half the price of the Troy Lee Stage.