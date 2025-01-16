Skip to main content
Sam Pilgrim Tears Up Lisbon (and Himself) in New Freeride MTB Video

The 2013 FMB World Tour overall winner is still going strong in his latest YouTube video.

Sam Pilgrim just dropped a video of his day out in Lisbon, Portugal, tearing up the made-for-freeride urban landscape, and injuring himself in the process.

“This town is basically a bike park,” he says. “It is filled with absolutely the sickest street spots I’ve seen.”

Pilgrim rocks his go-to Canyon STCHD 360 with a new set of Halo H Block tires in the video as he hits brick and dirt features around Lisbon, including the city’s pump track.

Right off the bat he grates his right elbow attempting a three whip (spinning his fork three times in the air) and coming down hard on the sloped brick feature he was hitting. The wound gets Pilgrim’s attention, so you know it must hurt, and he later gets patched up at a local pharmacy.

The 34-year-old Colchester, U.K.-born athlete placed first overall in the 2013 FMB World Tour among other wins and accolades over the years, and he’s currently sponsored by Red Bull, Motul, GoPro, TSG, Continental, Halo Wheels, Ergon and Canyon. Pilgrim’s talent, guts and kid-like, upbeat love for his sport has garnered a following of 2.21-million YouTube subscribers.

With his signature missing front tooth and infectious zeal for just riding his bike, Pilgrim’s newest 14:36-minute long video is a fun distraction when you should be working.

