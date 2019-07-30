This article was produced in partnership with Garmin
Here at Bike, we generally don’t care to know what heart rate zone we’re supposed to be in, nor are we usually interested in how many calories we burned on our last ride. We’re not concerned with how many watts our legs make. We prioritize fun and exploration over fitness goals. We don’t train, we ride. And while Garmin’s computers are packed with features we might never use, some, like those in the new Edge 830, now fuel our passion for exploration like never before. Here’s a rundown of some of the best tech components in Garmin’s most mountain bike savvy computer to date.
