The Garmin Edge 830 gives you all the regular data you'd expect from a GPS device, but its map, trail and route integration make it a better trail companion than ever before.





Garmin Edge 830 Features:



MTB dynamics track jump count, jump distance and hang time as well as Grit, a measure of the ride’s difficulty, and Flow, which tracks the smoothness of your descent so you have a score to beat next time.

Routable Garmin Cycle Map with popularity routing — which helps you ride like a local — plus on-device route creation, off-course recalculation and back to start, integrated Trailforks data, including trail difficulty ratings.

Route shows how many climbs you have left and how many feet to go before the top.

Battery life: up to 20 hours with GPS; extendable up to 40 hours with the Garmin Charge™ power pack or in battery save mode

Cycling safety features include new bike alarm, group messaging and tracking, incident detection and compatibility with Garmin's smart lights.

Customize with free apps, widgets and data fields from the Connect IQ™ Store

Dynamic performance monitoring provides insights on your VO2 max, recovery, training load focus, heat and altitude acclimation, nutrition, hydration and more.

Price: $400

