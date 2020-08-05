Product Spotlight: Garmin Edge 1030 Plus

This article was produced in partnership with Garmin.

Whether you’re training for your next big adventure or in the midst of it, Garmin’s new Edge 1030 Plus is the ultimate companion. And while the connected features of Garmin’s biggest, baddest bike computer allow us to monitor our off-trail lives at a glance via messaging and app notifications, the Edge 1030 Plus might be the first computer powerful enough to inspire us to leave our phones behind.

Photo Credit: Ryan Palmer

Photo Credit: Ryan Palmer

Let’s face it, the mapping we now have on our phones is tough to compete with, but the 1030 Plus’ large 3.5-inch display provides possibly a richer, more detailed mapping experience than any other bike computer on the market, and it’s always right there at your fingertips. No need to stop and fumble around in your pocket at every trail junction, the 1030 Plus always shows you exactly where you are, right from your handlebars. When route navigation is turned on, the 1030 Plus will provide turn-by-turn guidance, saving gobs of route finding time on every new ride you go on—which ideally, is a lot. Even if you set the computer to shut the display off to save power or keep technology distraction to a minimum, upcoming intersections will prompt the display to temporarily illuminate and show the way before hibernating again.

Photo Credit: Ryan Palmer

The Edge 1030 Plus also helps gauge your efforts by automatically switching to ClimbPro view (if you want it to), which lets you know how many climbs there are along your planned route, how far until the top of the current climb, and shows a color-coded elevation profile highlighting the steepest sections. Not only can this be a powerful training tool, but it can also help keep us safer in unfamiliar territory. If we know we’re only on the first of seven long grunts, we might be more inclined to conserve energy. Or if we know it’s the last climb of the route, perhaps we’ll celebrate the day’s effort with the ever-satisfying summit sprint.

At this point, you might be thinking that none of this is new, and you’d be right. These features are already found on a few of Garmin’s upper-tier bike computers, and have been for some time. Even things like ClimbPro and Trailforks integration, that weren’t originally found on some devices, have been added via firmware updates to compatible units. Our original Edge 1030 for instance, is more capable now than it was when we got it a couple of years ago. This may mean you’re not ready for an upgrade just yet, but it also means that when you’re ready, you can rest assured knowing that Garmin will keep your investment relevant for a long time to come.

And if you are ready to plunk down for a new 1030 Plus—even if you currently have an existing 1030 unit—you’ll get the benefit of much faster processing power to dramatically cut down on startup time, route and re-route calculation times, and quicker, smoother screen navigation. The touchscreen has been upgraded as well, to the most sensitive and responsive touch display Garmin has ever put in a cycling computer, making it easier to keep your phone at home or stowed away for emergency calls. Battery life has been improved, too. If big adventures are your scene, the Edge 1030 Plus features up to 24 hours of activity tracking and navigation from its own internal battery, and is still compatible with Garmin’s Charge power pack battery extender.

For route planning, tracking and activity logging, Garmin supplies multiple solutions including its own Garmin Connect back end. But if Trailforks is your main guide, the 1030 Plus comes loaded with Trailforks’ entire database and will sync to your account, seamlessly and automatically uploading routes you’ve created or imported there. Same with Strava and Komoot, to name a few. Of course, the whole Garmin Connect IQ app marketplace is available as well, providing access to a plethora of third-party solutions.

Setup is easier than ever, as well. If you’re already living a Garmin connected life and are censored to the nines, you’ll especially appreciate the setup wizard’s ability to import data, including all sensors, connected e-bikes, Shimano Di2 systems, etc, to sync up with the 1030 Plus without the need to re-sync everything individually.

So whether you’re new to Garmin or an experienced user, the 1030 Plus is made to impress. And whether you’re going around the block or the globe, training for the next race (whenever that might be) or simply out to explore new routes, the 1030 Plus is the tool for the job.