POC Introduces Fabio Wibmer Collection

You know a pro rider has really made it when they don’t have to flex to get noticed. When they can just go out there and do what they do, and that’s enough. Fabio Wibmer is that kind of pro. His riding speaks for itself. Yeah, he has to market himself, but it’s not corny or gimmicky. So, the perfect kit for that kind of rider has got a lot of matte black. Maybe a signature somewhere, but it’s small. And fine. On that note, you know a brand has really made it when their logos don’t have to flex. When the product is so iconic that its form and quality are all it needs to be identified. POC is one of those brands. The Tectal helmet carries forward an aesthetic in trail helmets that has changed the way we look. From the neck up at least. The Coron full-face helmet has done the same thing in the DH sector. It’s not jagged, pointy and excessively vented. It’s function first, and there’s something about its shape that is unmistakably POC. Even the simplest of helmets, the Crane dirt-jump lid has the light-weight in-molded shell, trail-inspired retention system and familiar POC-shaped vents. So, when POC set out to work on a collection for team rider Fabio Wibmer, less was more.

Launching today is a Fabio Wibmer-designed lineup from POC. Starting from the top are a subdued matte-black Tectal enduro helmet, Coron Air Spin DH helmet and Crane DJ helmet with subtle gold Fabio signature and stair-gap logo. And of course, because there’s more to protect than just your brain, there are Fabio-edition VPD Air knee and elbow pads, as well as Will and Define glasses. Everything’s in clean, matte black with a little gold highlight. Except, of course, for the Ora Clarity goggles. They’re white. In the same way the mole on Marylin Monroe’s cheek drew that much more attention to the rest of her beauty, this one seemingly out-of-place component of the Fabio Wibmer collection just highlights how unique the rest of it is. But you know, it’s, like, no big deal.

Get the details on the whole kit at pocsports.com/mountain-biking.