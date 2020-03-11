Oury Introduces its First Single-Clamp Grips

Oury is one of those brands that predates mountain biking itself. And you can tell by looking at a pair of their grips. Even though the raised rubber grid of today’s Oury grips are an invention of the last 25 years or so, Oury’s history goes back more than twice that far, and something about the Oury grip wouldn’t seem out of place on a 1975 Yamaha MX400.

But the last evolution in the Oury grip is now outdated in a way that’s not as charming. Double-clamp lock-ons are falling out of favor. In fact, it was one of the main complaints we had about the Oury Lock-Ons in our round-up of thick grips from last year. But today, Oury announced the single-clamp version of the classic Oury grip. Nothing else has changed, and nothing else needed to. Same diameter grip, same multi-color options, and most importantly, same soft, single-compound rubber. But now, there’s not an extra aluminum ring digging into the outside of your palm, and not another opposite-facing allen head that will have you leaning over the front of your bars searching for the bolt like you’re looking for something under your bed.

Oury single-clamp grips are available now, and go for $35.