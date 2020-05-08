Mullet Mods: The Forbidden Bikes Ziggy Link
There's a right way and a wrong way to mix wheel sizes
We like the mixed-wheel-sized concept. Gear editor, Travis Engel and senior editor Ryan Palmer went on record saying so. But we agreed that you can’t just slap a 27.5-inch wheel in a 29-inch bike and join the revolution. There are rules. Mainly, you have to keep your pedals out of the dirt. Bikes are lower than ever, and dropping 3/4 inches in bottom bracket height is a recipe for disaster. So, what’s a trend-chaser to do?
In Case You Missed It
Videos
First Ride: Yeti SB130 Lunch Ride
You can get a lot done in 90 minutes
Drivetrain
Shimano Introduces Deore 12-Speed & Wide-Range 10- & 11-speed
Jeez, now EVERYONE's gonna start enjoying mountain biking
Helmets
First Impressions: Giro Manifest Spherical
I can't believe it's not-not Mips!
Gear
First Peek at Kenda's Gwin-Inspired Pinner Pro
Built for the dry, built to be light
Sound off in the comments below!