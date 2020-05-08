Mullet Mods: The Forbidden Bikes Ziggy Link

But of course, it wasn't quite right. There needed to be some way to keep the bottom bracket a little higher, and more than you can do with a flip chip, which the Druid doesn't have anyway. So, they picked one of the components in its complex but ingenious linkage and modified it. The first step was to mimic the same bottom bracket height you get with the 29-inch wheel, but they found it didn't quite suit the fun factor of the smaller wheel, so they split the difference and voilá, the Ziggy Link was born. It split the difference between the two approaches, leading to a 334-millimeter bottom bracket height. It doesn't shorten the chainstay length at all, which means it's not quite a true dedicated mixed-wheel-size platform, but it will still get you a marked increase in fun factor.