10 Gifts Your Mountain-Biking Valentine Will Love This Year
BIKE Magazine aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Valentine's Day is approaching faster than an unexpected gear drop, but you'll be prepared with these 10 ideas that are all but guaranteed to send your biking Valentine head over heels–in a good way. And there's nothing that says you shouldn't treat yourself as well.
Have suggestions for other mountain biking gifts you'd love to get or give? Email us at Steve.Larese@thearenagroup.net and let us know.
Trail Posters
Do you have a significant singletrack in your life? A first-date ride? Memories of eyes locking whilst helping to change a tube? A first argument? Commemorate it with a trail poster from
Better Bolts
Jewelry is always a slam dunk for V-Day, and there’s not much that is more romantic than bling for your partner’s bike.
Nestout Carabiner Battery
Never run out of battery power when you need to call your date to say you’ll be late because your ride is running long. Nestout’s new
IMBA Membership
A gift membership to the International Mountain Bicycling Association supports local trail building, advocacy, gear discounts, and many other benefits. Pretty sweet. Find your local organization here.
Mystery Ranch Duffel Bags
At the end of the day, all your Valentine wants is a place to store their smelly, dirty mountain bike gear.
Dispatch Custom Headset Caps
Etch your Valentine's Day message forever on your partner's bike, but not in the psycho kind of way.
MTB Apparel For Her
Buying clothes for someone can be dangerous unless it's mountain biking clothing.
INSTA360 Bike Kit
Capture your romantic, muddy, bloody moments together with the
Dynaplug Spirit Animal Pill Patch Kit
Put some surprise and sizzle in your relationship with a two-tone, random-colored Dynaplug tubeless tire patch kit
OneUp EDC V2 Bike Tool
The
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.