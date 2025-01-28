10 Gifts Your Mountain-Biking Valentine Will Love This Year

BIKE Magazine aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Valentine's Day is approaching faster than an unexpected gear drop, but you'll be prepared with these 10 ideas that are all but guaranteed to send your biking Valentine head over heels–in a good way. And there's nothing that says you shouldn't treat yourself as well.

Have suggestions for other mountain biking gifts you'd love to get or give? Email us at Steve.Larese@thearenagroup.net and let us know.

Trail Posters

Do you have a significant singletrack in your life? A first-date ride? Memories of eyes locking whilst helping to change a tube? A first argument? Commemorate it with a trail poster from Rowdy Trails and Mountain Biking Posters .

Better Bolts

Jewelry is always a slam dunk for V-Day, and there’s not much that is more romantic than bling for your partner’s bike. Better Bolts has titanium bolts for your Valentine's bike that are gorgeous and strong, just like your relationship.

Nestout Carabiner Battery

Never run out of battery power when you need to call your date to say you’ll be late because your ride is running long. Nestout’s new Carabiner Battery is water-, shock- and dust-proof and conveniently clips to packs and straps so you alway have extra juice close at hand.

IMBA Membership

A gift membership to the International Mountain Bicycling Association supports local trail building, advocacy, gear discounts, and many other benefits. Pretty sweet. Find your local organization here.

Mystery Ranch Duffel Bags

At the end of the day, all your Valentine wants is a place to store their smelly, dirty mountain bike gear. Mystery Ranch Duffel Bags come in 40-, 55-, and 90-liter sizes and have built-in stuff sacks with ample space for toiletries and gear, side compartments to keep shoes separate from clean clothing, and multiple strap attachments for back and shoulder carry. When it’s not in use, this stuffable duffel packs into itself for easy storage.

Dispatch Custom Headset Caps

Etch your Valentine's Day message forever on your partner's bike, but not in the psycho kind of way. Dispatch makes custom headsets and bar end caps with your message, or choose from one of their fun designs.

MTB Apparel For Her

Buying clothes for someone can be dangerous unless it's mountain biking clothing. Wild Rye and Curious Creatures specialize in MTB clothing for women that looks great post-ride, too.

INSTA360 Bike Kit

Capture your romantic, muddy, bloody moments together with the Insta360 X3 and biking kit . This 360-degree camera gets you both in the frame as you bomb your favorite trails, and bike-specific hardware keeps your camera locked in.

Dynaplug Spirit Animal Pill Patch Kit

Put some surprise and sizzle in your relationship with a two-tone, random-colored Dynaplug tubeless tire patch kit Spirit Animal Pill . Although you won't know what colors you'll get, the Dynaplug meerkat spirit animal is etched on each capsule, and inside is everything your partner needs to patch up their flat and get back to you.

OneUp EDC V2 Bike Tool