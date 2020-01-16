When YT redesigned the 29- and 27.5-inch Jeffsy last year, they quietly omitted aluminum versions. The model carried forward, but with the more conservative geometry of the previous Jeffsy. When we saw the updated spec last week of the carbon Jeffsy, its alloy sibling was, again omitted, but not so quietly this time. It disappeared entirely from YT’s website.

Both wheel sizes are suspended by a RockShox Deluxe rear shock and a Yari RC fork. We'll miss the Fox 34 spec on last year's Jeffsy, but the move to the current spec does bring a burlier fork chassis, which pairs well with the added travel. It also happens to bring a price point that's actually $100 lower than it was last year. At $2,300, the new Jeffsy AL Base is possibly the best deal out there for any shredder looking for their first high-end bike. Or, for that matter, their fifth or sixth.

Today, it's back, and finally offers the geometry updates made to the rest of the Jeffsy family a year ago, along with some of the updates made just a week ago. Both 29- and 27.5-inch Jeffsys were bumped up in travel by 10 millimeters, to 150 and 160 respectively. The frame also now finally has room for a water bottle, though only the Fidlock-mounted, 20-ounce Thirstmaster 4000. And just like the previous Alloy Jeffsy, there is a welcomed lack of e*thirteen tires and dropper posts. Instead, they went to a matched set of 2.4 Maxxis WT Minion DHR IIs and YT's own licensed Postman dropper.

