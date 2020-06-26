What a world we live in, where high-end aluminum bikes have become news-worthy. It’s just assumed that, at a certain price point, every rider is better off with carbon. But you know what they say happens when you assume. That’s why YT is introducing the Shred Series. Or, at least partly why. One of the Shred bikes is still carbon. In just two models right now–the Capra 29 and Decoy e-mountain bike–Shred bikes are built like the name implies. Not exactly park, not exactly enduro race. Maybe something between. The Decoy Shred uses the longer-travel mixed-wheel-size setup and a carbon front triangle and aluminum rear triangle. What sets it apart is the DHX2 coil shock and 38 fork.

The Capra Shred is 29-inch only, and floats on the just-released Fox DHX2 and 38 fork, each in the Performance-level build. No need for Kashima when you’re truly shredding. And the drivetrain is SRAM’s newly released workhorse kit, the second-generation GX Eagle. The Code R brakes and alloy e*thirteen wheels add up to a downright practical price of $3,800. It’s the perfect example of putting the money into the parts that will last. It’s an abuse-friendly package that promises to live up to the name Shred.

We did a Bible review of the carbon Capra 27.5 and Capra 29, and you can get the details on the Shred Series at us.yt-industries.com