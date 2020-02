There’s been a boom in high-end kids’ bikes in recent years. In fact, “boom” doesn’t even do this trend justice. It wasn’t long ago that there were nearly zero full-suspension bikes aimed at the 8- to 12-year-old demographic. Of course, there’s good reason. Most (but definitely not all) of us can only justify spending a couple thousand dollars on a bike because we know we’ll be keeping it for more than a couple years. But kids have this habit of … growing. Even if you time it right, they rarely get more than two years out of a bike until they need another one. No wonder our industry has offered little more than the bare minimum.

And that’s where another booming trend in mountain biking comes in. Consumer-direct sales is making high-end bikes more accessible to more people, and it’s helping make high-end kids’ bikes be priced more reasonably. It’s a model that has made Commencal’s wide range of youth offerings such a success. But the name that’s missing from that market is the name that isn’t just synonymous with young, it is young. YT, after all, stands for Young Talent, and today, YT is making a heavy investment in that talent.

Photo Credit: YT Bikes

The Jeffsy Primus is available in two wheel sizes, 24 and 26. Impressively, the 24-inch Primus (whose full name is Jeffsy Primus JP 24) is not simply a 26-inch Primus with smaller wheels. Both the frame and the Manitou Machete fork is specific to the wheel size, so riders get optimal fit and geometry. Speaking of which, both bikes are equipped with a flip chip to switch between 65.5 and 66-degrees in the head tube. The Jeffsy Primus JP26 runs on 140 millimeters of travel, and the Jeffsy Primus JP24 runs on 130. The 24-inch model is a little too tight for a dropper post to fit most riders, but the 26-inch comes with YT’s in-house Postman dropper. Each has 1x SRAM drivetrains, with the 24 getting 11 speeds in the rear and the 26 getting 12. Touchpoints like saddle, grips and bars are sized for little riders, and the suspension is tuned to match.