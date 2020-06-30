We are not surprised to see this. Maybe a few years ago we would have been, but not in 2020. Several other brands are already on the field, limbering up in preparation to have a go at this new category. A category that sits between trail 29er and XC 29er, but whose main players are brands known for their enduro 29ers. Today, the Transition Spur comes out of the bullpen, and we’re receiving it a lot like we would Kramer sliding into Jerry’s apartment. We knew it would happen. It always does. But that doesn’t mean we’re not cheering with delight.

Photo Credit: Skye Schillhammer

The Spur is a 120-millimeter rear-, 120-millimeter front-travel 29er that, like the Scout and Sentinel just released, is carbon-only, including rocker plates and rear triangle. In the case of the Spur, that rear triangle has no pivot at the dropout, relying on flex stays to make room for the motion. It’s the kind of feature we sometimes need to be convinced is ok, so here goes: Without all that much travel, the amount of flex is at a minimum. And there are durability advantages as well. Those pivots don’t see a lot of movement, so bearings often see pitting over time. Of course, it’s lighter not to have bearings, but not just to benefit the full bike. Dropping the dropout pivots makes for less unsprung weight and better suspension action.

Photo Credit: Skye Schillhammer

And that suspension action got quite a bit of attention. The leverage curve now has 30 percent progressivity, which is kind of a lot. That’s something we’re seeing often in longer-travel bikes to keep them from wallowing, but not as often on short-travel bikes. The curve has also been straightened, offering more support through more of the stroke. That’s why the Spur can let you run anywhere from 25- to 35-percent sag. On top of that, Transition hints that the Spur’s anti-squat values are a tad higher than those of the rest of the lineup. Numbers aren’t everything, but it adds up that the Spur is going to be quick enough to prove you don’t need to drop down to 100 millimeters of rear travel to get the rocket power of an XC bike … unless you want to, that is.