They grow up so fast. Seems like only yesterday we were bringing you the exciting news of an unlikely brand out of Carbondale, Colorado, composed of a founder of niche titanium brand Why Cycles and a linkage technology from freeride pioneers Canfield Bikes. A year later, they were joining up with the aerospace industry to introduce the world’s first recyclable carbon rims. And now, now, just three months after that, they’re coming up with their third bike, the Revel Ranger. And it’s not even a long-travel 29er. It’s an aggressive cross-country bike. How mature!

The Ranger is the third of Reve’s Three Rs, after the Rascal and the Rail. The Rascal is a sophisticated 130-millimeter 29-inch short-travel shredder, which we tested in Tucson, Arizona. And the Rail is a somehow just as sophisticated 27.5-inch brawler that we tested in Park City, Utah. The Ranger is a 115-millimeter rear-travel, 120-millimeter front marathon machine that’s got XC intentions so, by its nature, it’s probably also pretty sophisticated.

Photo Credit: Revel Bikes

All of Revel’s bikes run on CBF linkage, which focuses, above all else, on staying active under pedaling force. It’s a trait that’s especially valuable on short-travel bikes where, not only will you be putting out a lot of pedaling force, but there’s not a lot of room to work with if you want it to stay active. The key, though, is to build in enough progressivity that the suspension’s indifference to the drivetrain doesn’t mean you’re falling through the suspension every time you put the power down. We only just got our test bike, so we’ll have to wait to give you the verdict. For the moment, let’s do the requisite walk down the geometry chart.