They grow up so fast. Seems like only yesterday we were bringing you the exciting news of an unlikely brand out of Carbondale, Colorado, composed of a founder of niche titanium brand Why Cycles and a linkage technology from freeride pioneers Canfield Bikes. A year later, they were joining up with the aerospace industry to introduce the world’s first recyclable carbon rims. And now, now, just three months after that, they’re coming up with their third bike, the Revel Ranger. And it’s not even a long-travel 29er. It’s an aggressive cross-country bike. How mature!
The Ranger is the third of Reve’s Three Rs, after the Rascal and the Rail. The Rascal is a sophisticated 130-millimeter 29-inch short-travel shredder, which we tested in Tucson, Arizona. And the Rail is a somehow just as sophisticated 27.5-inch brawler that we tested in Park City, Utah. The Ranger is a 115-millimeter rear-travel, 120-millimeter front marathon machine that’s got XC intentions so, by its nature, it’s probably also pretty sophisticated.
All of Revel’s bikes run on CBF linkage, which focuses, above all else, on staying active under pedaling force. It’s a trait that’s especially valuable on short-travel bikes where, not only will you be putting out a lot of pedaling force, but there’s not a lot of room to work with if you want it to stay active. The key, though, is to build in enough progressivity that the suspension’s indifference to the drivetrain doesn’t mean you’re falling through the suspension every time you put the power down. We only just got our test bike, so we’ll have to wait to give you the verdict. For the moment, let’s do the requisite walk down the geometry chart.
Much of it is within-category. 67.5 degrees is a pretty reasonable head angle for a bike like this. It’s not looking to rock the boat. Nor is the 75.3-degre seat tube angle, though it puts Revel in the awkward position faced by many brands during the rapidly evolving seat tube angle wars. Because of their deeper sag, the longer-travel Rail and Rascal’s 75-degree seat tube angles should be steeper, not slacker than the shorter-travel Ranger, but back to the topic at hand. Though we’re seeing seat tube angles beyond 77 degrees as often as not these days, with just 115 millimeters of travel, the Revel Ranger’s 75.3 is plenty reasonable. What’s a little more eyebrow-raising is the reach. 473 millimeters for a large on a bike like this is pretty edgy. Also edgy is the fact it will fit 2.6-inch tires with a still reasonable 436-millimeter chainstay and as a bonus, it’s got a below-triangle bottle cage, another one in-triangle and an accessory strap up near the bow. It all adds up to what seems like the perfect all-day charger. Comfy and quick but, again, we’ll have to wait and see.
The three build kits are a $5,000 GX build, a $7,200 X01 build and a $10,000 Eagle AXS with Sid suspension all around and Revel’s own carbon wheels on the two higher-priced model. There’s also a $2,800 frame kit and a $3,500 frame and fork.
Bikes will start shipping early July, and you can get them straight from revelbikes.com or from a handful of dealers around the U.S.
