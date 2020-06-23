When the latest iteration of a bike is declared “more capable than ever,” I always want to ask, “capable of what?” (Wheelies? Salsa dancing? Espionage?) In the case of the 2021 Specialized Epic Evo, the answer might be all three. It’s lighter, more durable and less gimmicky than its predecessor, and I had a really difficult time finding its limits. What is it capable of? I’ll do my best to answer without using the word capable again.

Evolving

The Specialized Epic Evo gets a ground-up treatment for 2021. While the last version was essentially an Epic with more travel and bigger tires, the new Evo takes those features and really makes them its own and drops 300 grams in the process.

Photo Credit: Specialized Bikes

The Epic Evo still borrows its front triangle from Specialized’s World-Cup-mainstay (the Epic), but paired it with a longer, more robust rear triangle (including a chain protector borrowed from the Stumpjumper). They also used a leaner version of the Stumpjumper’s flip-chip-enabled linkage—the link and extender are just as stiff, but about half the weight due to refined carbon layups and carefully selected hardware—even the bolt in the flip chip is titanium.

Photo Credit: Zeb King

But we’ve buried the lead on this. The new Evo doesn’t commit you to Specialized’s proprietary BRAIN damping platform—even the S-Works level bike is designed around a traditional metric shock (the SIDLuxe) that nets 110 millimeters of rear travel, and the 120-millimeter SID Ultimate fork. The anti-squat kinematics on the 2021 Specialized Epic Evo are actually more robust than the Epic to make up for it—which made for a really supportive pedaling platform on technical climbs. I felt just fine using the lockout levers for every other type of climb. (If you’re a huge fan of the BRAIN you can still find it on the Epic—more on that below.)