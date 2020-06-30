If a new bike comes out, but it didn’t get drastically ‘longer, slacker and lower’ than its predecessor, does it even count as an update?

The question is obviously rhetorical, but I’ll answer it anyway. In the case of the Yeti SB 115, the iconic brand’s new short-travel 29er out today, yes, very much so. The 2021 SB115 isn’t an update per se—the SB100 we tested in 2019 will stay in the line for now—but it came about as Yeti’s engineers attempted to make a Lunch Ride version of the 100 (‘Lunch Ride’ is Yeti’s nomenclature for the variation on its popular bikes that include slightly more travel and more aggressive components, reflective of how employees tend to build their bikes for the company’s famous lunch rides.). As the travel crept up, they realized they had a different bike on their hands, even though the geometries are practically identical.

Photo Credit: Yeti Cycles

The travel sweet spot they landed on for the SB115 is, no surprise, 115 millimeters of rear travel paired with a 130-millimeter-travel fork (the SB100 comes stock with a 120-mil fork). To Yeti loyalists, this configuration might sound reminiscent of the SB4.5c, which was the first 29er Yeti developed with its Switch Infinity suspension platform five years ago. That bike had 114 millimeters of rear travel paired with a 140-millimeter fork, and lived in Yeti’s line between 2016 to 2018. In 2019, it was replaced by the SB100 (Does it feel like we’re going in circles here?).

With similar travels, it may seem worth comparing the SB115 to the 4.5c, but Switch Infinity platform has changed too much for that to be plausible. The Yeti SB115 is a completely different beast; in Yeti’s words, it climbs like an SB100 and descends like an SB130.