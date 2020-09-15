If a new Liv Intrigue sounds familiar, that’s because it is. It’s only been six weeks since Liv introduced the aluminum-frame version of the Intrigue as the brand’s second-ever 29er. Now, the women’s-specific brand is back with the Carbon Intrigue 29, a three-model addition to the two aluminum builds. The Intrigue has been in Liv’s line for many years, but always built around 27.5-inch wheels. The new model fills a gap in Liv’s offering between the XC-slanted 100-millimeter-travel Pique and the enduro-esque, 140/150 Intrigue 27.5.
