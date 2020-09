But somehow the numbers work. I've only briefly swung a leg over the new Intrigue, but the fit feels right, even with that short reach. That's the same experience I had when testing the Pique , so I'm starting to think there's something behind LIV's 3F design philosophy, which is the process by which LIV settles on its frame geometry and suspension tuning. According to LIV, it gathers dimensional data from female riders around the world to inform its geometry, then uses that information to come up with angles that focus on the body's weight distribution on the bike so the rider in the best position to maximize power and efficiency. Liv also extensively tests its shock and fork tunes on every bike to find the right suspension feel to optimize traction, control and, ultimately, confidence."A lot of brands say their bikes have a lighter shock tune, but you never really know what that means," says Liz Walker, Liv Racing team manager. Liv's racers and product folks dedicate a full week to suspension testing with its vendors, putting women of all different sizes and weights on test bikes, to come up with the right tune for a wide variety of female riders, sometimes even pushing back against a vendor recommendation if the feel isn't just right. "We leave absolutely no stone unturned," Walker said.