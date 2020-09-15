Liv is pretty much the only brand left that is truly committed to women's-specific bikes, investing in unique molds, marketing and staff dedicated to the brand. Most women's brands use unisex frames and adjust crank and bar lengths, saddles and grips to appeal toward smaller riders. This isn't a fad for Liv; it's a business model. But can you actually feel a difference on the trail? That depends. I'm 5-foot-7 and weigh around 150 pounds, and have never had trouble with bike fit—I can generally ride a size medium in any brand, and feel with the tunability of high-end shocks now, it's rare that I can't dial in suspension to get the right feel. For more petite riders, regardless of gender, there is certainly a place for a lighter shock tune and frame sizes tailored for different body dimensions. And Liv has had a ton of success appealing to these buyers. I've tested quite a number of Liv bikes over the years, and have always found its Maestro single floating pivot platform to be active, even plush, on descents and efficient while climbing. While it may not have the ultra-efficiency of Switch Infinity or DW-link, Maestro is one of the most solid and predictable platforms on the market.