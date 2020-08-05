While 29ers have proliferated to the point of seemingly threatening extinction to smaller wheel sizes, Liv Cycling has mostly waited and watched the category’s rise. In fact, the women’s-brand just released its first-ever 29er last year, the Pique XC bike. But Liv furthered its commitment to big wheels this week with the release of its first 29-inch trail bike: the 125-rear, 140-front Intrigue 29, an aluminum-framed version of a bike that’s been in its line for years always rolling on 27.5-inch wheels.
The Intrigue is built around adjustable frame geometry and implements the classic Maestro suspension of its parent company, Giant. Frame geometry is modern for a mid-travel 29er, with a 77-degree seat angle (77.8 in the high position) and 65.8-degree head angle (66.5 in high). At 430 millimeters for a size medium, reach seems a smidge short on paper, though it grows to 438 in the high geometry position. Also, the bike comes specced with a 50-mil stem, which could make the fit feel plenty roomy.
From a riding perspective, in the high position, a steeper headtube and seattube angle makes the bike handle quicker and places the rider in a more aggressive climbing position. A higher bottom bracket also improves pedal clearance, presumably meaning fewer pedal strikes, and makes the high position ideal for slower, tighter, more technical terrain. In the low position, the lower bottom bracket height, and slacker headtube and seattube angle lowers the center of gravity of the bike and places the front wheel a bit farther out in front of the rider. This position gives the bike more stability at speed, and the rider increased confidence on steeper terrain.
Like all Liv bikes, the Intrigue 29 was built using the brand’s 3F design philosophy, which uses widely gathered female dimensional data to develop geometry and suspension tuning specifically for women. The idea is to optimize weight distribution on the bike, putting the rider in the best position to maximize power and efficiency where she employs her most powerful muscles. Additionally, the suspension tune is meant to perform optimally for female riders and for each bike design’s intended use and experience in order to improve traction, control and confidence.
The Intrigue starts at $3,000 and will come in two build kits: Shimano XT and SLX, and in sizes small through large. Liv unfortunately couldn’t make an XS work with this chassis, although it does offer an XS in the Pique if you’re after a more classic XC ripper. The build kits look pretty solid, with Fox suspension, 12-speed drivetrains and an excellent tire choice: the Maxxis Minion DHF front and Dissector rear, a super solid combination. Frames also use Overdrive steerer with oversized headset bearings and tapered steerer tube for precise front-end steering stiffness and performance and Boost rear hub spacing.
The Intrigue 29 will be available worldwide this summer. Learn more at https://www.liv-cycling.com/intrigue-29
