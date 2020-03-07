First Ride: Liv Pique Advanced Pro 29

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liv is the last brand to hold on to the idea that women’s bikes ought to have more than just unique touchpoints and pastel colors. The Liv Pique Advanced Pro 29 applies that philosophy to a 100-millimeter XC machine. We took a day to find out what that means at the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.