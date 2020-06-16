When female riders reach out to me for bike-buying advice, the first questions are inevitably something along the lines of: “Do I actually need to buy a women’s bike? What’s the difference?”
I usually spare them the whole saga of the industry’s indecision about how to build and market bikes to women, and generally follow up with a question back about height. Unless the buyer is very petite and needs an XS frame, which not all brands make, I usually advise women to keep their search broad and don’t limit it just to bikes that claim to be for females—these days there just aren’t enough differences to count out a whole host of bikes that could be ‘the one,’ but aren’t labeled women’s-specific. With a few exceptions. One of those being the Juliana Furtado, a bike I almost always recommend to someone who’s already got the bug, and now needs the right bike to progress. Gender aside, the mid-travel, 27.5-inch-wheeled Furtado is a grin-inducing, do-it-all kind of bike, and always has been. Juliana has never been coy about the fact that its bikes share frames with Santa Cruz (the 5010 in this case), and instead focuses on what sets it apart—lighter suspension tunes, different contact points and Juliana-specific paint colors (usually way cooler than the unisex) on the tech side, and, on the not-so-tech side, a community of ambassadors and events built around the brand that aim to promote women’s cycling.
In its fourth version, released today, the Furtado maintains the characteristics that have made it Juliana’s best-selling bike, with some refinements, notably a front-travel boost and new shock placement (if you’ve been following along, all Juliana’s full-suspension bikes have moved to the lower-link shock architecture, so this was inevitable). The new Furtado still has a 130 millimeters of rear travel, but it now comes with a 140-millimeter fork. It maintains the geometry flip chip from the third-gen Furtado to allow for two riding positions—I rode the bike in the slightly slacker ‘Low’ setting, which has a headtube angle of 65.4, a seat tube angle of 77 (up from 74.9), a reach of 447 millimeters, and the chainstay length is 427 millimeters (size medium). The frame-size is important since the new Furtado touts size-specific chainstay lengths in order to optimize the ride quality for each frame size, a first for this model.
Other than the seat angle, the geometry changes aren’t drastic from the last update two years ago, but the new shock-tunnel design is significant. This is the first bike in the Santa Cruz/Juliana line that can fit any shock on the market—piggyback, coil, large air-can, it’ll all go. By bringing the seat-tube and shock tunnel forward out of the way of the swingarm uprights, engineers were able to fit everything in a tight space to give buyers versatility in shock selection should they want to swap the OEM option. “That’s a big Santa Cruz and Juliana philosophy. We want to use standard parts, we want people to be able to use as many different parts on our bikes as possible for versatility and future-proofing,” said Josh Kissner, Santa Cruz’s longtime product manager.
The new architecture comes with a new leverage curve, whose rate is significantly higher in the first third of the travel than the previous Furtado’s. The result, Kissner says, is better small-bump compliance, improved traction and added mid-stroke support, but I really felt the suspension changes while climbing. I’ve tested every generation of this bike, and this one offers the firmest pedaling platform yet. The Furtado is basically the definition of balanced, but I’ve always given a slight edge to its descending prowess. VPP soaks up the small bumps and bigger hits while at speed, but in the less-fun direction, I’ve generally felt the need the flip the switch to firm things up, especially on long slogs. This time, I primarily climbed with the shock wide open and never felt the need for it not to be—the steep seat-tube angle surely plays into this as well, as it puts the rider in a more optimal climbing position. Another factor is the SRAM Eagle X01 drivetrain on the bike I tested had with the new 10-52 cassette. I’ll resist going down a gear-range rabbithole, but I certainly benefited from the dinner-plate-sized 52 on a few climbs that are so steep it feels like the only true ‘bailout gear’ would be an e-bike motor. The trails I ride in SoCal are steep and loose, sandy and dry, and when a bike doesn’t climb well, it’s truly miserable and usually involves frustrating slide-outs and pushing up hot, exposed fire roads. There was none of that aboard the Furtado. It’s not quite as efficient a climber as the new Ibis Mojo 4, a bike with the same travel and wheel size and similar geometry, but VPP truly feels like its best self in its current form.
The Furtado’s playful DNA is very much intact in its fourth generation. The short chainstays, 27.5-inch wheels and livelier suspension make for a bike that moves quickly and with a fervor you just won’t find with 29ers, a wheel size that has nearly overtaken this travel range. Push it into the corners, even flat ones, and it’ll fire right back at you, it’s responsive and it isn’t afraid to rocket down a mangled mess of rocks either. The Maxxis Minion DHR2 tires with all the casing bells and whistles thrive in such subpar SoCal conditions, and though 2.4s are specced, the bike can fit up to 2.6-inch rubber, a weight sacrifice that might be worth it for the added traction afforded by a slightly wider tire. It’d be nice to see a seatpost longer than 150 millimeters on the size medium, a selling point that’s becoming almost a must in these times of wildly capable bikes and a proliferation of long droppers.
Another first with this version of the Furtado is its use of SRAM’s universal derailleur hanger, which Santa Cruz intends to integrate into all of its bikes in the future. The interface is similar to the current Santa Cruz hanger, but because it’s made by SRAM and should be widely available in shops within the next year, you’ll no longer be sentenced to hours of internet searching and shop-calling if you break a hanger on a trip and didn’t pack a spare.
The new Furtado comes in XS-M frame sizes (the lack of larger sizes is because historically they haven’t sold, according to Juliana) in a bevy of builds, including a new XT kit with XT’s four-piston brakes for $5,000. The X01 build now includes top-tier RockShox Ultimate suspension, although you’ll no longer find aluminum builds, which had previously brought complete build prices below $3,000. Now the price of entry on a complete bike is $4,100. But it’s still worth it, regardless of your gender.
First Ride: Scott Contessa Ransom
We take this rose-gold beauty on the red-rock perfection of Sedona
First Ride: Liv Pique Advanced Pro 29
Evaluating the merits of women's geometry at the Sedona Mountain B ...
Liv Introduces the Pique 29
Liv's first invite to the big-wheel party
First Impressions: Juliana Joplin
You know you got it, if it makes you feel good
Crankworx Roundup Vol. 2
More of our favorite finds from Crankworx 2019
First Ride: Juliana Maverick
A long-travel 29er for the ladies
Liv Brings Back Mid-Travel Mainstay
The made-over Intrigue adds carbon and modern angles
First Ride: Juliana Roubion and Furtado
Modern angles, aluminum frames and plus compatibility
Sound off in the comments below!