If you decide to buy, say, a tin of Meow Mix on Amazon instead of going to the store and picking it up in person, it’s really not a big deal. Cat Fancy Magazine isn’t writing articles about the implications of consumer-direct wet food sales. But of course they aren’t. Cat Fancy rebranded as Catster in 2016.

But to know why we in the bike industry can’t shut up about consumer-direct bike sales, it helps to know a little about the role that assembly traditionally plays in bike production and delivery. Mainly, that it happens on an assembly line, often run by a third party contracted by the manufacturer. Parts are bolted onto the frame and packaging is applied before the bike even has a chance to be a bike. Then, it then needs to get from wherever it was made to wherever it will be sold without a scratch on it, and it has to be done on time and on budget. Nobody in that process is worried about checking for brake rub or pre-stretching derailleur cables. That’s always been the bike shop’s job. At least, until recently.

Brands that decide to take the shop out of the equation will make up for it in different ways. We picked the three highest-profile consumer-direct brands, Canyon, YT and Commencal, and are giving you a peek at what you can expect when one comes off the truck. We’ll be covering the difference between each brand’s approach to pre-assembly, packaging, instructions and the overall quality of the pre-build. But we won’t be focusing on issues we consider to be incidental. Over the past few years, we’ve unpackaged several bikes from each of these brands, and none of the three have a perfect track record. Occasionally, we’ll see a defective part. Or one that wasn’t properly installed. On a bike we had at Bible, the derailleur pulley cage mounting bolt was loose, and the derailleur fell apart on a test loop. In my 23 years of assembling bikes, I have seen a loose pulley cage just two other times. None of the build instructions of any of these bikes suggest you check the pulley cage bolt, nor should they. There’s just no way to predict every possible problem. Still, most consumer-direct brands do a pretty good job in making their bikes almost ready to ride. Here, we’ll cover what it’ll take to get you the rest of the way.