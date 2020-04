My, how times have changed. Just a few years ago, it would have been unthinkable for YT to build a short-travel 29er. At the time, the category just didn’t fit with YT’s dark, edgy persona. But that was before bikes like the Evil Following, Transition Smuggler and Banshee Phantom had successfully redefined the genre. Now, Marin, Giant and even Fuji have their own lighthearted big-wheeled offerings. Suddenly, we started wondering why YT hadn’t built a short-travel trail bike.

We wonder no more. Today, YT is releasing the Izzo, a 130-millimeter front-and-rear-travel 29er. And YT has marked the occasion with a highly polished launch video, as is their tradition. Early in 2018, the Capra came out alongside what felt like an Ari Aster horror film. A year later, we learned about the new Jeffsy from Christopher Walken in the style of Wes Anderson. Today’s Izzo video was inspired by Yoshiaki Kawajiri, who you’ll probably have to google.