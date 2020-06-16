Every time I sit down to talk about a new 27.5-inch bike, it’s a struggle not to open with a conversation about wheel size. A struggle I have just failed, evidently. But it’s not my fault. The ingenious, hysterical and oddly thrilling video that Santa Cruz released alongside the brand new fourth-generation 5010 already pulled the wheel-size card. It leans into the novelty of a moderate-travel bike with 27.5-inch wheels. It’s a bike with a specific purpose in mind. It’s a bike meant for goofing off.

I’m in the final months of mending a broken leg, so even though goofing off is my specialty, I couldn’t do testing this bike any justice. But we’ve got first-ride impressions on the 5010’s identical twin sister, the Juliana Furtado from Bike’s editor-in-chief, Nicole Formosa. She’s ridden every previous generation Furtado, and you can read her review here. It’s got a lighter shock tune and neater colors, but the same geometry, same updates and the same fun factor.

Of course, fun has been the 5010’s modus operandi ever since 29-inch wheels staged their coup of the 120-to-130-millimeter category. If you want a “normal” Santa Cruz, you get a Tallboy. If you’re Danny Macaskill, you get a 5010. The bike hasn’t changed what it wants to do, but it’s changed how it does it.

Photo Credit: Santa Cruz Bicycles

Most obviously, the 5010 went to the lower-link VPP setup first seen on the V10 and now seen on everything but the Blur. That platform had been on the Nomad for almost a year when the previous generation 5010 came out, and the lower-link Bronson launched alongside it. So, we knew it worked on a trail bike, but Santa Cruz was still figuring out the limits of that platform. It has the unique benefit of straightening the leverage curve, making for more supportive rear suspension throughout more of its stroke. You get better efficiency while pedaling and more pop while popping.