Oh, letter X. How we love you. Please don’t ever change. Sure, you’re not getting as much action as you did ten or twenty years ago, but you still have your uses. If an energy drink ever needs to indicate it has more sugar or caffeine, we know you’re on the case. Or if a hip-hop artist needs a little more edge to their call sign, we can count on you. And when a bike gets more aggressive geometry and longer travel, but hasn’t changed its core DNA, you’ve got the job. Giant has been using this most hardcore of characters for years to set apart the burlier versions of their flagship full-suspension bikes. And today, they introduce the Trance X 29.
The X doesn’t mean just a longer-stroke shock, a different link or more fork travel. It’s actually kind of a big deal. Over the years, their Anthem X, Reign X and Trance X have been entirely new models, and the new Trance X joins the club.
The recently rebooted Trance 29 is a115-rear, 130-front-travel short-legged shredder, and it was a masterpiece for Giant’s first re-entry into the 29-inch trail scene in half a decade. But for some, it was an acquired taste. It has the geo and the posture to compete with bikes sitting on an inch more squish, but it insists on doing more with less. Compare it to the Reign 29, sitting on a 146-rear, 160-front platform, and you’ll see the need for something in between. That’s exactly what the Trance X 29 is. But exactly where in between is partly up to you.
For the first time in Giant’s modern history, they’re offering a flip chip. In its high setting, the Trance X 29 gets you 30 millimeters of bottom bracket drop, a 66.2-degre head angle and a boundary-pushing 77.9-degree seat tube angle. In the low setting, you get an extra 10 millimeters of drop, a 65.5-degree head angle and a 77.2-degree seat tube angle. That’s paired with reach numbers on a size large that are downright European in their progressiveness. 486 millimeters in low on a large-size frame and 494 in high. Four hundred and ninety-four millimeters in a size large. Giant is not screwing around here.
Even more impressive, if maybe a little curious, the Trance X 29 is only available in aluminum. The impressive part is that Giant has decided to wrap this cutting-edge beast exclusively in an affordable package. The Trance 29 2 goes for $3,000. That gets you an SLX 12-speed group (with a couple corners smartly cut like the MT520 brakes and KMC chain) as well as a Fox 36 Rhythm fork and DPS rear shock. That’ll give the NX-equipped Ibis Ripmo AF we praised in last year’s Bible quite a run for its $3,000. What the Ripmo AF can’t get you is an SX Eagle build (with MT420 brakes) suspended by a RockShox 35 fork and the same DPS shock for $2,300. If Giant keeps making bikes like this, they’ll never shake that reputation they have for being a high-value brand.
The curious part is that the rocker link is a one-piece forged carbon component, hinting at this bike’s higher-end aspirations. Giant can do that sort of thing, being one of the only brands that actually controls their own carbon, from raw to ride. Maybe forging carbon isn’t a whole lot more resource-intensive than forging aluminum. The frame’s got plenty of fancy details like internal cable routing and a custom downtube protector.
We haven’t had a chance to ride one yet, but rest assured we’ve got a test in the works. For anyone who thought the Trance 29 was a little small to be a trail bike, but that the Reign 29 was a little big, it seems the Trance X 29 might be the master of moderation. Xtreme moderation.
Giant’s got the rest of the details at giantbicycles.com
