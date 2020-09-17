We’ve spent years asking for more. More reach, more travel, longer droppers, slacker head angles, bigger tires, wider bars. More, more, more. Give us more! Sure, it’s capable, but can it be more capable? Brands that pushed bikes to the limits of geometry and capability were celebrated, so everyone jumped on the bandwagon. Bikes got longer and slacker—and really fun. Most of the changes were for the better. Things were getting really good, and the entire mountain bike industry was on a train to Shredtown.

We started referring to the changes as being “progressive”. Bikes that didn’t get massively longer or slacker were referred to as having “traditional” geometry. Nobody wants to be traditional, so everyone kept pushing. In the midst of the endurofy-everything trend, our favorite 120/120 bikes started turning into 130/150 bikes and we started wondering if perhaps we’d finally begun pushing things too far. Maybe when a 2020 size small has the same reach as an XL from 2013, it’s time to slow the train. Maybe when ‘trail’ bikes have slacker head angles than most downhill bikes from a few years ago, it’s time to stop shoveling coal into the furnace.