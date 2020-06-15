Have you ever seen a trailer for a movie and, within 10 seconds, you know you’re going to love it? Like the director had studied all your boxes and has ticked every one. All you have to go on is a smash cut of the highlights, but that’s all you need. Commencal just dropped that kind of trailer.

In a world where mid-travel trail bikes are getting thrown into long-travel enduro scenarios, one bike stands to unite the categories. This summer, the Commencal Meta TR 29 brings you 140 millimeters of rear travel and 150 millimeters up front. That’s 10 millimeters more than the previous version, plus the option to travel up to 160 in front. With a 2-degree increase in the seat tube angle, the new Meta TR 29 sits you at 78.6 degrees. That’s matched by a 2-degree-slacker headtube angle at 64.5. And the reach increased by 15 millimeters in the large and XL sizes, 5 and 10 millimeters in the small and medium.

Photo Credit: Commencal Bikes

There were also some subtle quality-of-life updates to the frame. When we tested the previous-generation Meta TR 29 in our Bible of Bike Tests in Tucson, Arizona, we noticed the dropouts and seatstays were wide enough to catch our heels and calves while pedaling. Something we might expect on a DH bike, but not a TR bike. The new 2021 Meta TR addressed that with a lower profile rear end, which is impressive given that all the pivots get dual-row Enduro bearings.

Photo Credit: Commencal Bikes

Also lower is the seatpost insertion. It’s still not all the way down to the bottom bracket, but it’s lower than Commencal’s ever made it. That post also went to a 34.9-millimeter diameter, a standard that allows for a larger-diameter stanchions, though the KS LEV Integra posts specced on most Meta TR models don’t take advantage of that. They also still hide the cable clamp inside the frame and top out at 175 millimeters, but the rest of the spec on the new Meta TRs look spot on and, of course, thanks to Commencal’s focus on value with their consumer-direct sales model, the pricing is pretty spot on as well. Scroll to the bottom of this list for international prices.