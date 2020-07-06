One year ago we tested the YT Jeffsy 29 Pro Race. It was a knight in shining carbon and Kashima. Full-carbon frame—even carbon wheels—Fox Kashima 36 fork (with Grip2 damper no less), Fox Kashima DPX2 shock, Fox Kashima Transfer post. So much silver carbon and gold Kashima for $5,000, which we deemed quite a value. In the year since, YT has updated the aluminum Jeffsy (this test bike, named in full the YT Jeffsy Base 29) and it now touts the same 66-degree headtube angle, 77-degree seat tube angle and 490-millimeter reach measurement (size XL, tested) as its carbon sibling. It, too, touts all name-brand componentry so it’s remarkably similar—except that it only costs $2,300.

Twenty-three-hundred dollars didn’t used to buy you much for a real full-suspension—meaning one with a reputable linkage, actually efficient pedaling characteristics and strong enough components to take a beating without snapping and popping in a hiss of mis-shifts, bent wheels and begrudging suspension noises. You could find entry full-suspensions at $1,800 or $1,900, too heavy to be XC though their travel numbers suggested it, yet too flimsy to be all-mountain based on their wheels and frugal-first forks and shocks. As costs went down, so did durability.

Until the rise of value. You can now find a number of great-value trail bikes between $2,100 and $2,500 and not only from consumer-direct brands; true bike-shop brands offer comparable, if not closely comparable options in this range too. But where the YT Jeffsy Base 29 looks to provide something few others offer is in capability. True, there are plenty of $2,100 to $2,500 trail bikes out there, but, look closely, those are trail bikes. Most hover between 115 millimeters to 130 millimeters of rear travel. The Jeffsy brandishes 140 millimeters matched to 150 up front. And that front is a real RockShox Yari fork, based on the same chassis as the Lyrik, the spare-no-expense enduro offering from SRAM.