Almost exactly a year ago, I tested Marin’s longer travel Alpine Trail 8. The summation of that bike was as follows: “most of the time, if we are talking about bikes for ripping long rough descents, I would much rather have a couple extra thousand dollars in my pocket instead of fretting about calories expended on climbs. Most of the time, I would prefer a bike that is stable and confident in its handling than something esoteric that fits weird. Most of the time, I would rather have tires that grip than tires that don’t… For all of these “most of the time” scenarios, the Marin Alpine Trail 8 scores big in my book.”

Now here it is, a year later, and I am wrapping up a month aboard Marin’s Rift Zone Carbon 2, and thinking many of the same thoughts, but with a more positive glow, along with a small serving of market segment confusion. At 125 millimeters, the rear travel is an inch shy of last year’s Alpine Trail 8, and there’s a Fox 34 up front with 130 millimeters travel, instead of the burly 160 millimeters travel Fox 36 on the bigger bike. But the Rift Zone, which sits definitively in the short travel end of the trail bike market, bike, is every bit as slack as the unapologetically enduro-aspirational Alpine Trail, AND it has longer reach and a longer wheelbase.