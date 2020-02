There are a lot of reasons not to get your child a high-end bike. Kids grow out of them too fast, most of them are expensive, and the ones that aren’t expensive cut too many corners. But then there’s the Marin Hawk Hill. Granted, your kid will eventually grow out of it. That’s one of the downsides of a thriving progeny. But in the new and expanding world of expensive kids’ bikes, this one is actually pretty reasonable. The industry has learned that the market will bear about $2,000. Even famously affordable consumer-direct brands YT and Commencal have 24-inch full-suspension bikes for $1,900 and $2,100 respectively.

The Hawk Hill Jr. goes for $1,600. No, that is still not cheap, but there’s more to it. First, unlike YT and Commencal, you buy it at a bike shop. On top of all the service and support benefits of buying at a bike shop, your child can actually sit on the bike before you pay for, unbox and build it. This is especially crucial when choosing a bike like this. Timing has to be perfect if you want to get the most for your money. The key is to get them on the bike the moment they reach the minimum safe height. If you wait a year, they still won’t be big enough for the next size up, so you’ll have just given up on 52 weekends of the kind of quality brainwashing that inspires mountain bikers to have kids in the first place.