“Whoa. Are those Bombers?”

Kona picked out a smart kit for the ESD build. The mostly SLX drivetrain clicks through the gears reliably and without complaint, even when shifting under load. The Marzocchi Bomber Z1 is also the perfect choice for the Honzo customer, who likely wants to set their sag and rebound and then never think about their fork again. The Assegai/Minion DHR tire pairing is one of my favorites, though I do wish Kona had specced the EXO+ versions, especially for the DHR. Dropper duties are handled by a Trans-X post cabled to a Shimano lever, which works smoothly and plays nicely with the Deore brakes. The Deore stoppers might not be glamorous, but they get the job done. While I did detect some movement in the contact point with these brakes, they always seemed consistent while riding and never left me in the lurch—and there were plenty of out-of-control moments that would have turned out poorly if they had.



Whether it’s a pinner carbon XC rig or a wannabe enduro bike like the ESD, losing control is half the fun on a hardtail. And you can still find those limits pretty easily on this latest Honzo. It’s just that you’re likely to be going much faster when you do. It'll bring new purpose to trails that feel a tad mellow for your full-suspension bike, and a taste of chaos to your carefully optimized life.