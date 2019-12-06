There are currently a dizzying number of brands offering nearly identical component specs bolted onto each one’s iteration of either a four-bar or single-pivot suspension design. So, how does a newcomer separate itself from the herd? Take away the smoke and mirrors of cheeky marketing videos, social media influencers or consumer-direct sales strategy, and the time-tested answer remains the same: ride quality.
Developing a bike with noticeably unique characteristics is the underlying ethos of newly formed Canadian brand, Forbidden Bike Company. Earlier in 2019, the British Columbia-based outfit released its first frame, the 130-millimeter-travel Druid—designed to be mated with either a 140- or 150-millimeter fork, and described as the perfect trail bike for rooty, rocky, and slippery Pacific Northwest terrain.
