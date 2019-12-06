Forbidden’s take on sizing and geometry involves scaling the rear-center measurement in relation to the size of the frame. This positions the rider’s center of gravity between the tire contact patches, whether it’s Danny Devito or Arnold Schwarzenegger at the helm. All Druids running a 150-millimeter fork have a 65.6-degree headtube angle and 75.6-degree seat tube angle, and the size medium I’ve been riding has a long-ish 445-millimeter reach and a distinctly low standover height. Our Druid test bike weighs 30 lbs without pedals.



One characteristic of many four-bar trail bikes (such as the dw-link or Horst-link) is an intentionally high anti-squat value, resulting in snappy and efficient acceleration, but often at the cost of traction and suspension compliance on rough, technical climbs. The Druid’s single-pivot design and idler position seem to decouple that effect from the suspension, making it very supple and active for optimum traction when the drivetrain is under power over choppy terrain. Approaching suspension performance with the goal of maximum traction and compliance makes perfect sense, given the rough and slippery trails of Forbidden’s BC backyard. Here in California, where the climbs often have a mix of smooth hardpack and smatterings of roots and rocks, having the suspension “freed up” from chain tension is welcome when hammering up rough ascents. However, the lack of snappy, quick acceleration and instant gratification when jamming on the pedals is noticeable. Adding some low-speed compression to the Druid’s Fox DPX2 shock helps reduce the unwanted rider-induced bobbing and slightly improves acceleration, although adding too much of it can negate the trademark plush compliance of the design.



The relatively steep seat tube angle and excellent traction make the Druid a capable climber, but the bike’s real magic is revealed when hitting rough descents and flowing through twisty terrain. For as distinct of a sensation as the Druid delivers when churning uphill, the sensation is equally distinct when off the brakes and pounding through jagged terrain. Occasionally, a bike feels like it descends with more travel than is claimed, and that was my first reaction to the 130-millimeter Druid. The rear suspension’s ability to operate freely from chain tension creates our beloved “hovering” feel as the bike moves through its travel. The rear end seems to live nicely in the suspension stroke’s sweet spot, never using more or less travel than ideal for the terrain it’s hoovering.