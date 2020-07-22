The Delano Peak is faced with stiff competition both in quantity and quality. Norco’s Optic, Santa Cruz’s Hightower, and Orbea’s Occam have similar intentions, and were all tested at this year’s Bible of Bike Tests. The Occam is the easiest to compare because its fast-handling, lightweight and efficient nature make it the most distinctly trail-oriented of the bunch, with a less aggressive outlook on descents. The Optic, Delano Peak, and Hightower are similar enough that I’d recommend test riding each before choosing one based on performance, but the Optic has a certain tautness to it—likely because it has less travel—than the other two, and while it is similarly capable, that capability is derived from a stout, low feel that encourages the pilot to push hard despite its shorter travel. I’m not going to venture a comparison between the Hightower and the Delano Peak, but I will say that the Santa Cruz chassis has an exceptionally solid feel that few brands can match.



For most buyers, these comparisons will be considered in the context of cost, and Fezzari is pretty compelling in that respect. I rode the $5,500 Elite Race build, which is the same as the $4,500 Elite build, but comes with Enve AM30 wheels with Industry Nine 1/1 hubs. The rest of the spec is full Shimano XT with Fox Performance suspension, and a PNW Rainier seatpost. It’s an excellent build punctuated only by the annoying rattle of the finned Shimano brake pads, which can be silenced by switching to non-finned pads. Fezzari also offers some value-packed higher-end builds, and the appealing Comp version, which comes with DVO suspension and an SLX drivetrain for just $3,500.



All told, the Delano Peak is a versatile all-rounder that can hang with the best in its class on the basis of performance, and presents a value proposition that’s hard to ignore.