When my Eminent Onset test bike arrived and I put it in the stand, my first thought was that it looked … heavy. I could feel judgements starting to bubble up. Wasn’t this supposed to be a whippet-quick, short-travel 29er?

In that moment, I didn’t weigh it or start studying the geo chart or researching its suspension kinematics or examining the value for each spec package. Instead I finished set up and immediately rolled from the garage out on a shakedown loop—5 miles, 800 vertical feet up less than a mile of fire road, traverse, then down a steep, narrow, bumpy, slightly overgrown, singletrack descent.

Fun achieved. Mind reset.

By the time I was back home, my outlook had completely changed. The Onset Advanced ST, a 120/130 29er from the San Diego, California-based newcomer, Eminent, is clearly bringing something unique to the table, and not just because of its unusual silhouette.

Photo Credit: Dan Severson

And I was wrong about the weight assumption—it’s about the same as my Ibis Ripley—but the Onset’s unconventional, almost-industrial aesthetic threw me. Like an iPhone user suddenly fumbling to open an app on an Android, my UX was all off—the chunky tubes, floating shock and long rocker arms looked foreign to my brain, which was pre-programmed to recognize chasses built around familiar names like ‘VPP,’ DW-Link’ or ‘Switch Infinity.’

The Onset has similar numbers to name-brand models made by the companies that use those well-known linkages, and it fits squarely into the ever-expanding XC-plus category, with its 66.8-degree head angle, 76-degree seat angle and moderate 441-millimeter reach (size medium). But it achieves its travel through Eminent’s Active Float System suspension, which floats the shock between the seat and chain stays in a design that prioritizes traction over all other ride characteristics. The idea is to keep shock alignment consistent regardless of lateral forces, reducing shock bind. It’s not an entirely new concept, as Travis Engel wrote when Eminent launched three years ago, but it is a modern take on the style of linkage with roots in the mid ’90s downhill race scene.