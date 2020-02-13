The 2020 Transition Scout launches today, so we are publishing Ryan Palmer’s long-term review from our upcoming March/April issue. Since we sent those pages to the printers, Transition announced it would be offering lifetime frame warranties on all bikes released in 2020 and beyond, aluminum and carbon. You can find all the fine print on the warranty and all the details on build kits and pricing over on Transition’s website.



They grow up so fast. It feels like only yesterday when little Scout was zipping around the local trails with youthful exuberance, untouched by the weight of mountain bike society’s ever-changing progression and expectations. That little guy was so easy to entertain. Kid couldn’t keep up on the gnarlier stuff, but the smallest of trail features, overlooked by bigger, more mature bikes, were ride highlights for Scout.

When we bumped into him last spring, he’d matured. He’d grown longer and slacker, had more travel and even picked up a new acronym: SBG. He hadn’t forgotten how to get the most fun out of the simple things in life, but he’d also be the first to escalate the party by pulling a massive gainer off the roof into the pool. Today, Scout is all grown up. His soft features have been replaced by a strong, chiseled, carbon-fiber body. He’s matured from a spirited little whippersnapper into a measured shredder. It takes a lot more to rile him than it used to. Sure, he’ll still hit the average trailside jib, but it’s not like it used to be. Scout’s playful innocence is lost. He’s on to bigger things.

It’s the life of a modern trail bike. As mountain biking continues to progress, so do the bikes. It’s both good and bad. Take the Norco Sight for instance. That bike was a perfect example of a balanced, all-round trail bike, quite happy on all-day rides with equal parts climbing and descending. Now it’s basically an enduro bike. It’s essentially grown into what the Norco Range is. Yes, it’s much more capable on the descents now, but frankly speaking, that’s not what everyone is looking for.