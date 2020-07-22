Spot Mayhem 130 Geometry

Today's Mayhem 130 follows the same design ethos, though Spot built in a little more late-stroke progressivity. And on the side, they've served the requisite frosty glass of "longer, lower, slacker and steeper" Kool-Aid. The new Mayhem 130 grows in the reach and wheelbase, even as it shrinks in the chainstays. The seat angle is now even steeper, keeping in mind Spot may arguably have actually began "The Steepening" with the first Living Link bikes. But now, if you take a closer look, The Mayhem 130's seat tube actually steepens as you increase frame size. Only a few bikes take this approach, including Norco's Sight and Optic. Steepening the seat angle per size makes a lot of sense. Taller riders sit higher and heavier, and the cantilever effect they have on suspension is far greater than shorter riders. They need all the help they can get.



On that note, even though the Mayhem 130 seat angle goes as far as 77 degrees, its reach isn't nearly what other bikes in this category are pushing—a size large is 465 millimeters, which is close to a size medium in a few other brands. However, Spot isn't other brands. Where many 130-millimeter-travel bikes are edging into enduro geometry territory, Spot sticks with contemporary yet realistic numbers. The balanced nature of Living Link suspension probably pairs better with less outlandish geometry numbers in this travel bracket. If past Spot models are anything to go by, the Mayhem 130 will be well suited for pedal-heavy applications and riding styles that favor quick input rather than huck-and-pray smashing. Think; actual trail bike.