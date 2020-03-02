Schwinn Releases the $398 Axum

This may be the first time we’ve reported on a Schwinn since the ’90s. It also may be the first time we’ve reported about a bike that costs less than $400. There’s a good reason for each. When Schwinn (together with GT) was bought by Pacific Cycles about 20 years ago, GT’s name was determined to have enough high-end cachet to remain a high-end brand. Schwinn’s name, on the other hand, was more pedestrian. Pacific decided it would serve the masses in the mass markets. Iconic models like the Homegrown and Rocket 88 would join the Sting-Ray and the Phantom as relics of the past.

And about that price point, even brands with no connection to the big-box economy tend to phone it in on their least expensive bikes. It takes several years for modern trends to trickle down to the very bottom of the entry level, and that trickle is usually pretty diluted when it gets there.

The news of the Schwinn Axum does not mark a complete reversal of either of those. Schwinn bikes are still not entering the high end or exiting the mass market. And $400 bikes still have significant limitations for anyone looking to take (or more importantly to enjoy) their first steps into mountain biking. But this bike takes an approach that literally no other brand has taken yet. An approach that focuses on all of the features that, in themselves, shouldn’t cost any more to have than not to have. Features like a 1x wide-range (11-40 cassette) drivetrain and 2.6-inch tires with 35-millimeter rims. Modern geometry with a long reach and short stem. The Axum combines all of that to make for a bike whose silhouette and cockpit is remarkably familiar to you and I, but wholly unfamiliar to the shelves of Wal-Mart.

Photo Credit: Schwinn Bikes

Unfortunately, there’s a lot that is familiar to bikes of this price point. For one thing, as you can see above, there is only one size. It’s similar to what most brands call a “large.” If you’re above or below the median height range for North American males, sorry. For reference, the 645-millimeter horizontal top tube is about the same as the recently-released large-sized Specialized Fuse Expert. Also, the cable-actuated brakes bring with them more maintenance, uneven pad wear, and less power. But when well-adjusted, they’re still better than rim brakes. The real shortcoming in the Axum’s spec is the un-damped fork. It’s something we take for granted because few of us have ever gone without it, but adjustable rebound damping is a must if you don’t want your suspension to feel like a disappearing pogo stick. And upgrading to one will cost you around half the price of the bike itself, but if that choice were made at the OEM spec level, the upcharge would have been far less. That’s why this bike is little more than a step in the right direction. But it is definitely a big step, and it definitely is the right direction. If Schwinn ever releases an Axum Pro, it may be just what our sport needs to revitalize its far too neglected entry-level customers.