I’m a sucker for bigger bikes even though I love long days in the saddle filled with a ton of climbing. That being said, I found my happy place on the SQWEEB sporting the new DVO Jade X coil configured at 150 millimeters of rear travel with the lower shock mounted in the forward position. The Jade X balances the big-bike characteristics of the coil with the compression lever wide open, like you might expect. But it has an outstanding pedaling platform in either Trail or Climb thanks to DVO’s new T3 compression adjust. It’s remarkable how similar the Jade is to an air shock when the compression is clicked to trail, and if I’m being honest, closing the system fully into Climb was too closed-down for most singletrack, but absolutely perfect for long service road slogs. In either Trail or Climb, it’s easy to forget that you’re actually pedaling a coil shock. With a relatively steep seat angle of 76 degrees, it was really primed for big days despite its big-bike aesthetic. For a rider like myself who wants no-compromise DH performance in a trail bike package, this combo really hit the mark.



REEB has also managed to equip the SQWEEB with a rather tucked-in rear end thanks to the 434-millimeter chainstay. Finding the balance point when popping up the front end or locking in a manual was much easier than I’ve become accustomed to with many of the modern long-and-low 29ers I’ve been on recently. All this without compromising tire clearance. You’ll still fit a 29x2.5 in there comfortably.



Contrasting the somewhat short rear end is a rather roomy cockpit, with a reach of 482 on our size large test bike. This long-up-front-short-in-back combo was a blast on the trails. It really invites you to look for opportunities to pop up the front end and play around. It’s quite a nimble bike for having 160/150 millimeters of front and rear travel, and reminded me more of how some long-travel 27.5 bikes ride. This is thanks in large part to a moderate head angle of 65 degrees. Even in this long-travel mode, the SQWEEB is really well-suited as a do-it-all trail bike, and I didn’t really ever find myself saying that it was too much bike to be a daily driver.



That being said, if you’re looking for even more, REEB lists an Enduro Race option if you want to run a 170-millimeter fork. Adding 10 millimeters of travel will rake out the seat and head angle another half-degree, and they note that this would be optimized for the coil rear shock like I ran it.