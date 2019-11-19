Pivot Introduces the Trail 429 Enduro

When we tested the new Trail 429 at the Bible of Bike Tests in Tucson, Arizona, we found it was the perfect example of modernization without reinvention. It was still an ultra-quick, versatile and balanced trail bike that isn’t limited to trail-bike terrain, but is certainly focused on it. It calmed some of our fears that the latest update would abandon what we loved about it in favor of something more enduro. Instead, we just learned Pivot simply was saving that move for the special edition.

Photo Credit: Pivot Cycles

Today sees the launch of the Trail 429 Enduro. The original Trail 429 lineup stays the same, with 120 millimeters of Fox DPS-suspended rear travel and 130-millimeters of 34-millimeter-stanchion, 51-millimeter-offset moderation. But the Enduro model gets a DPX2 shock to manage that same 120 millimeters of rear travel and a 140-millimeter reduced-offset Fox Factory 36 up front. It also gets an XT/XTR mix including some 4-piston brakes. It’s got the same 2.4 WT Maxxis DHR II tires, but they’re snapped onto 34-millimeter Reynolds Blacklabel Enduro rims with Industry Nine hubs. Really, the only sub-enduro parts on the build are the 760-millimeter bars and Fox Transfer dropper posts that top out at 150 millimeters even on large and XL sizes.

There’s only one Trail 429 enduro build at the moment, and it goes for $7,600. Pivot hasn’t published a geometry chart, but generally, adding 10 millimeters of fork travel slackens the head and seat angles about a half a degree, presumably dropping the seat tube angle from 74.6 to 74.1 and the head angle from 67.3 to 66.8.