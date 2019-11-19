Marin Introduces the Rift Zone Carbon 2 and Rift Zone Carbon 1

We’re always a little cautious about carbon bikes that hover around the $4,000 mark. They often kinda seem like they’re just an invitation to spend more time and money. Like free concert tickets. You gotta drive, park, buy at least two $20 drinks and you’ll probably need a nap the next day because, I don’t know if you’ve heard, but people who participate in culture and society will sometimes stay out late on the weekends. Really, you should probably be realistic when budgeting what you’re up against and be ready to go all-in.

But what if a brand like Marin could make a carbon bike around $4,000? One of the few that has its own factories, Marin tends to get you a lot of bang for the buck. Their aluminum bikes in recent years have offered a mix of smart price points, reasonable spec, and actually nice, modern geometry. Marin’s carbon bikes take a different strategy, though. In the Wolf Ridge and the Mount Vision, Marin offers the unique, ground-huggy but otherwise buzzword-defiant R3ACT – 2 Play suspension platform that come at more boutique-level prices and serve a boutique-level audience. Today, with the re-introduction of the Rift Zone Carbon, which has been dormant for about three years, Marin bridges that gap.

Photo Credit: Marin Bikes

Essentially the same platform as the existing 125-millimeter-rear, 130-millimeter-front 29-inch aluminum Rift Zone, the Rift Zone Carbon uses the same geometry with a very slightly beefed-up linkage. 76-degrees in the seat angle and 65.5 degrees in the head angle with a reduced-offset fork, threaded bottom bracket and 480 millimeters in reach for a large, it’s pretty much your checks-all-the-boxes modern aggressive trail 29er.

Photo Credit: Andy Lloyd

The $4,400 Rift Zone Carbon 2 runs on a Performance DPX2 rear shock and Performance 34 fork with an XT/SLX drivetrain, 4-piston SLX brakes, 29-millimeter alloy rims and an X-Fusion dropper post that scales up to 175 millimeters for an XL. It’s, like, a real bike.

Photo Credit: Andy Lloyd

But the $3,500 Rift Zone Carbon 1 is possibly even more impressive. You drop down to a DPS rear shock and an open-bath Marzocchi Z2 fork, but both have built solid reputations. The drivetrain is an SLX / Sun Race / FSA mix, but it’s built on good bones. Same with the MT420 4-piston Shimano brakes and the same model, same sizing X-Fusion dropper. It’s a carbon bike that’s way under $4,000 that keeps its compromises light and smart.

We’ve got a Rift Zone 2 in a tester’s hands right now, so stay tuned for a full-review. And bikes will be hitting real, actual bike store shelves later this month.