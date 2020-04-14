In keeping with the attention to capability, the new Hei Hei is designed to be especially laterally stiff. The main pivot rotates around a 20-millimeter axle, and the swing link pivots on 15-millimeter axles. That's big. The pivot that got left out of that list is the dropout pivot. Because there is none. As on the previous Hei Hei generation, that motion is handled by flex in the stays. This of course cuts down on weight (unsprung weight, no less), but also adds to lateral stiffness. The tubes are slightly ovalized, so it holds up to sideways forces while yielding to vertical forces. But did we mention it cuts down on weight?



There's also an updated aluminum Hei Hei that still uses the previous generation's vertical shock mount and offers just 100 millimeters of travel out back with 120 up front. It even still fits a front derailleur! But Kona didn't just put a 2020 paint job on it and call it a price-point model. It got the same updated reach and headtube angle as the new Hei Hei CR and Hei Hei CR/DL. It goes for $2,600, the totally redesigned Hei Hei CR goes for $4,500 and the CR/DL goes for $6,000.