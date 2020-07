Looking at the numbers, the Wreckoning is actually quite similar to the current Specialized Enduro, a bike I fell so hard for that I made one my main steed this season . I think the Wreckoning might be a better bike. For me it basically boils down to one thing: pop. When I first rode the Enduro, I described it as having a magic mix of big-bike plow and small-bike pop, but the Wreckoning might have more pop with a coil shock than my air-sprung Enduro does. And, the Wreckoning has significantly shorter wheelbase and chainstay measurements than the Enduro, making it an overall easier bike to manage.It’s mind-boggling how well the Wreckoning pedals. Even with a RockShox Super Deluxe coil shock in the open position, it pedals astoundingly well. This isn’t the surprising part, though. Evil’s Delta-link suspension has always impressed, it’s part of what makes Evil bikes so good. What’s so nice about the Wreckoning is how 'normal' it feels on ordinary trails. The thing has 166-millimeters of rear-wheel travel, and with a 170-millimeter fork, it’s almost as happy meandering around the spiderweb of trails at Galbraith in Bellingham, as it is blasting down the steepest skidder trails in the area. Most examples in this category are too much bike for average trails. Don’t get me wrong, they’ll survive it just fine. If the Enduro were my only bike, I’d happily ride anywhere, the bike pedals amazingly well. But it isn’t my only bike, so I generally grab something else for tamer trails. Something like an Ibis Ripmo, for instance, is more well-rounded than the Enduro. But the Enduro is a bigger, more capable machine. The Wreckoning offers near Ripmo levels of small-bike feel and rideability but packs an Enduro-level punch on the descents.