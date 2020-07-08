The original Evil Wreckoning was a monster. It was unstoppable on the descents and gave those of us riding it the confidence to go bigger. But what people really loved about it was its versatility. For a 29er with 160 millimeters of travel, it was unusually well-rounded—in its first version, that is. It turns out that back in 2015 the bar for “well-rounded” was decidedly lower than it is today, and even with a bit of a refresh a few years ago, this five-year-old model has become long in the tooth. More specifically, slack in the seat angle. Ever since the bike industry figured out that super steep seat angles can calm even the most shred-tastic long-travel whips on the climbs, the Wreckoning and its sub-75-degree seat tube (that’s in the best-case scenario, in the steepest setting with a 160-millimeter fork) went from versatile to pigeonholed. Ever since bikes like the Scott Ransom, a 170-mil-travel 29er efficient enough that I took one on a 10-day bikepacking trip on the Arizona Trail, the Wreckoning has honestly completely fallen off my radar when recommending do-everything, long-travel bikes to folks. But that’s all about to change because the new Wreckoning is basically Evil walking onto the long-travel 29er stage and straight-up mic-dropping everyone.