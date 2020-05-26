UK brand Cotic has been making a name for itself in steel full-suspension bikes. The category has a bit of an out-sized presence in the eye-candy shop that is online mountain bike media because we all just love looking at them. They feel industrial, but also homemade. Timeless but modern. Except there are very few brands out there doing them. It takes a lot of effort to do properly. Most obviously, it’s hard to keep the weight and strength competitive with carbon and aluminum. But also, there’s something about the ride quality of steel that we tend to associate with hardtails, or at least that is more noticeable in them. A certain high-rebound springyness that makes a static frame feel alive. And Cotic has not been absent there. They’ve made a couple very lively 27.5-inch hardtails, the Solaris, which is a sort of do-it-all 29er trail bike, and the Soul and BFE, which are quick and shreddy 27.5-inch skid machines. Today, the BFE Max extends Cotic’s hardtail reach with all of its silhouette-stretching geometry, but now room for 29×2.6-inch wheels.

Photo Credit: Cotic Bikes

The BFE Max is built to work with 120-, 140- or 160-millimeter forks, and looking at the numbers, the attitude seems to be optimized for right in the middle. Despite the trend in aggressive 29er hardtails these days, the BFE Max isn’t setting any records in Auto CAD. 485 millimeters in reach is modern for a large-sized frame, but not ridiculous. Same goes for the 65-degree head angle (140-millimeter fork) or the 74.5-degree seat tube angle. Really, the most out-of-the-box number is the rangy 444-millimeter chainstays.

Photo Credit: Cotic Bikes

Going to 160 starts to edge it outside of commonly accepted norms. 64 degrees is an enduro-level headtube angle. The sacrifices it comes with, like an effectively shorter reach and slacker seat tube angle, ought not to matter on a bike clearly focused on the steeps.