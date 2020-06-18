Just a few days after we learned of sweeping updates to the Meta TR 29, our inboxes lit up with another piece of news. The Commencal Meta HT AM, Commencal’s aggressive hardtail, was getting a refresh. Scrolling down to the geometry chart, I went straight to the most exciting numbers. Reach, head angle and seat tube angle. Will the large be 500 and the XL be 525? Will it get the head angle of a downhill race bike? The Meta TR 29 we saw released a few days ago appears to have gotten a seat tube angle from the future, so the Meta HT AM must be the same. Are we gonna see a crazy 78-degree seat tube angle on a hardtail?

Nope.

Photo Credit: Commencal Bikes

The new Meta HT AM isn’t here to be sensational. It has the same 65-degree head tube angle, same 74-degree seat tube angle and most surprisingly, same 445-millimeter reach on a large. Aside from a puzzling 4-millimeter growth in chainstay length, I couldn’t find what was new. Except, of course, for the standard yearly component and color update. Then, I read the synopsis Commencal wrote to set the stage for the new Meta HT AM. At the top of the list is something I apparently don’t pay enough attention to. The seat tube length dropped by over an inch, essentially shifting the vertical sizing down one rung, all the way from small to XL.

Photo Credit: Commencal Bikes

Now it makes sense. This bike is meant to be a precision instrument. Commencal saw no reason to dull its edge by stretching it out and leaning it back. And though we’ve yet to see negative consequences of going too steep in the seat tube angle, hardtails don’t necessarily need to go steep. They’re not fighting inches of sag when pointed uphill. Apparently, Commencal figured the Meta HT AM was just about fine, it just needed to give the rider a little more breathing room.