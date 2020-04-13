Today, that number of unique Guerrilla Gravity bikes jumped to 30 with the introduction of the Gnarvana (nar-VAH-nah). Built on the same front triangle as the Shred Dogg, Megatrail, Trail Pistol and Smash, the Gnarvana is a 160-millimeter-rear-travel, 170-front-travel 29er. Though the numbers on these bikes are vastly different, their fundamental purposes area ll the same. They are all-around bikes. Meant for going downhill as fast as you have the skills and uphill as fast as you have the fitness. They're just different ways of going about it. What’s most impressive isn’t that Guerrilla Gravity pulled this off, it’s that they pulled it off without ruining the geometry on any point along the spectrum. The other end of that spectrum, represented by the Shred Dogg, has 27.5-inch wheels, a nimble 65.8-degree head angle and a hard-charging 77.3-degree seat tube angle. By comparison, the brand-new Gnarvana has 29-inch wheels, an envelope-pushing 63.7-degree head angle and a plenty modern 76-degree seat tube angle Sure, technically you ought to have a steeper seat angle on longer-travel bikes, not the other way around, but that's why Guerrilla Gravity went so steep. So no configuration would, when standing alone, be considered slack. To suit the Gnarvana’s bigger travel, the bottom bracket raises by an appropriate 12 millimeters over the Shred Dog and to suit its big wheels, the chainstays grow by 27. That brings the Gnarvana’s rear-center out to 450 millimeters, which is consistent with this bike’s cruel intentions. Somehow, it all makes sense.