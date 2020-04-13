Guerrilla Gravity launched Revved Carbon early in 2019 and, in the process, it put to the test several untested hypotheses: Will their new thermoplastic resin perform as well as traditional thermoset resin? Is it possible to sustainably produce carbon bikes in the U.S.? And can it happen at a price that doesn’t just compete with Asian-manufactured carbon but undercuts it? And that’s all just the carbon itself. Alongside Revved, Guerrilla Gravity introduced a few modular-frame concepts, including an eccentric headset and a platform-specific seatstay kit. Those innovations happen to be crucial to the success of Guerrilla Gravity’s line of Revved bikes. It allowed them to leap out of the gate with four distinct models in, effectively, six different frame sizes. That’s technically 24 unique bikes from just three unique front triangles. 

